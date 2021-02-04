TikTok launches TV app on Google TV and Android devices across Europe

TikTok is launching a new app on Google and other Android TVs – bringing TikTok’s trending content onto millions of TV screens across the UK.

The move brings TikTok's trending content into the home of people across the UK, France and Germany.

The move brings TikTok’s trending content into the home of people across the UK, France and Germany.

TikTok will now be available on Google TV and other Android TV OS devices starting Thursday 4th Feb bringing entertaining TikTok content direct to people’s televisions.

The new TV app has been specifically created for a TV home-viewing experience, allowing people to view content from TikTok’s ‘For You’ and ‘Following’ feeds, as well as the most liked and viewed content on TikTok. This content covers everything from gaming and comedy, to food and animals. People can also view #LearnOnTikTok videos so they can get the latest cooking hacks, fitness tips, and fun facts that TikTok has to offer.

Rich Waterworth, General Manager, TikTok UK, said: “We’re excited to bring the creativity and joy of TikTok to Google TV and other Android TV OS devices across Europe. The TikTok on TV experience will be a new way for people to come together and enjoy videos from some of our most popular content categories on the big screen. Whether it’s learning a new skill or just having some fun together watching what you love, now more than ever, I feel this is a brilliant way for people to be able to enjoy their favourite TikTok content together at home.”

