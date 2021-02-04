Caffè Nero launches on Amazon, picks Tambo to optimise sales

Caffè Nero is launching at home products on Amazon, as the premium coffee house looks to diversify its sales channels.

Global marketplace services platform Txambo, has been selected by Caffè Nero, the premium coffee house, to launch its coffee at home products on Amazon. Tambo will then support Caffè Nero on an ongoing basis to optimise its Amazon marketing and sales, powered by its proprietary technology and Amazon Seller and Vendor expertise.

Caffè Nero has diversified its routes to market to include grocery and delivery, allowing customers to enjoy Caffè Nero in their own home. In addition to its own website, the retailer will initially sell bags of the brands signature whole or ground coffee beans, which includes Caffè Nero’s signature award-winning Classico Original Blend on Amazon, with a view to including more of its coffee-at-home products on the marketplace later this year.

Tambo will use its data-led approach, powered by in house marketplace experts, many of whom are sellers themselves or ex-Amazon.

Tambo’s proprietary technology platform will also be used to audit, analyse and recommend the optimal approach for Caffè Nero.

Developed by Tambo in-house, the platform will review thousands of data points in Caffè Nero’s product catalogue and assess performance against key competitors, category norms and Best In Class (BIC) in the Amazon Marketplace.

Tambo will also deploy a combination of tactics such as smart pricing, product assortment, Amazon advertising, product listing optimisation and content as well as managing Caffè Nero’s Amazon media budget.

Jake Hewlett, Managing Partner at Tambo explains the challenges and opportunities ahead for Caffè Nero: “We’re thrilled to be chosen by Caffè Nero to support the launch of its coffee at home products on Amazon. It can be really difficult to gain visibility and ranking in a competitive category on Amazon, the coffee category in particular is incredibly competitive – in the 30 shopping days leading up to Christmas, there were over 26,000 searches for ´ground coffee´ alone and more than 10,000* different products listed. Coupled with the cost of selling on Amazon, it’s important to really dial into the right strategy from the off. The strength & recognition of the Caffè Nero brand is a big plus. Combining this household name with the competitive advantage our technology and people represent, makes us highly confident that we can turn Amazon into an important part of the overall eCommerce mix for Caffè Nero in the future. It’s an exciting journey ahead and we are delighted that Caffè Nero have chosen Tambo to help them navigate it.”

As well as using technology, Tambo’s marketplace experts will be providing Caffè Nero with the support it needs to implement the changes required to drive performance.

Speaking about why Caffè Nero chose to use Tambo, Marcus Denison-Smith, Head of Marketing at Caffè Nero commented, “Tambo stood out to us as having the very best people for the job. We are working with an ex-Amazon manager, who we trust to understand how to drive strong performance and sales from the get-go. This, coupled with impressive yet easy to understand technology-driven insight gives us the reassurance that Tambo is best placed to offer the level of service and expertise we need to recognise the investment we are making into selling on Amazon.”