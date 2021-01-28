UK Government to use Sky‘s ‘One Campaign’ proposition for its latest Covid ads

The UK Government is using Sky Media’s innovative ‘One Campaign’ advertising proposition for it’s new Covid-19 advertising campaign ‘Look into my eyes’.

With the Government’s requirement to reach as many UK households and audiences as possible, Sky Media’s ‘One Campaign’ solution optimises reach across both linear and on demand viewing through a single media buy. This innovative approach will ensure the powerful message reaches key audiences as quickly as possible to help the fight against a further spread of the virus, focusing on audience rather than channel.

The ‘Look into my eyes’ ad asks the audience if ‘they are doing all they can to stop the spread’. This is the latest creative in the ‘Stay Home > Protect the NHS > Save Lives’ campaign and has been planned and bought by OmniGOV@MGOMD.

By focusing on audiences, not platforms, One Campaign offers advertisers a total TV view. The proposition is supported by CFlight – Sky Media’s cross-platform measurement tool – which delivers de-duplicated campaign reach. With this industry first, joined-up approach, it allows advertisers to streamline how campaigns are booked, measured and managed.

Sarah Jones, Director of Planning at Sky Media, said: “Over the pandemic, TV has played a central role in people’s lives, helping to keep the nation informed, entertained and connected. We have seen the migration to on-demand viewing accelerate as more people seek out the content they want to watch, whenever they want to watch it. The need of the Government is simple: to reach as many households as quickly and efficiently as possible. One Campaign has been designed to make it simple for advertisers to reach viewers against a backdrop of evolving viewing habits. We’re immensely proud that we’re able to support the NHS and the UK Government in its efforts to protect lives.”

Tom Cornell, Head of Investment at OmniGOV@MGOMD, said: “Throughout the pandemic OmniGOV have worked at speed with Cabinet Office and Sky to reach the population with key messages. The acceleration of evolved viewing highlights the need to find agility in our media activation in order to reach audiences at an emergency pace. Such agility and measurement with Sky’s One Campaign will see our work deliver vital outcomes and save lives.