aMVG and Anzu partner for ‘Blended In-Game Advertising’

Turkish Addressable Media AdTech leader aMVG and in-game advertising platform Anzu.io have announced a partnership to bring in-game ads to the addressable media landscape.

Addressable is the ability to show different ads to different people while they are watching the same website, app, online game or smart TV program.

aMVG will serve as a representative of Anzu in Turkey, a gaming market estimated to have reached over $1 billion in 2020, and across Europe, which is projected to reach $23 billion in 2021.

The partnership will empower brands to reach their current and potential customers in-game using Anzu’s advertising platform integrated with aMVG’s Addressable Media Platform, TVAdBox. Additionally, both companies will partner on their technology assets for global markets to make gaming a new addressable media screen for brands.

Anzu brings real-world brand ads directly inside video games, esports, and streaming on mobile, PC, and console platforms. Its solution blends ads in IAB-recognized formats into the gameplay, enhancing game realism and transforming ordinary in-game objects into valuable advertising assets. As part of the collaboration, Anzu will open up its exclusive gaming inventory across platforms to aMVG’s existing TVAdBox customers, empowering them to leverage in-game as another customer touchpoint. Additionally, Anzu will assist aMVG in making in-game advertising available to brand advertisers throughout Europe.

“We at aMVG believe that data is a science. Just like a chemist needs to understand all of the ingredients when preparing medicine, AdTech professionals need to understand all of the elements when preparing the best audiences for their clients. aMVG developed the TVAdBox platform to do just that. This platform collects regulated opt-in data through connected TVs, SetTopBoxes, mobile devices, and IOT devices unified with the user. With this power of user unification across devices, brands are able to interact with consumers from the best device and screen on a custom, time-shifted journey. Our partnership with Anzu will enable us to add gaming platforms to our growing list of devices, and to ultimately serve our customers better. Lastly, consoles are going to be a new medium for brands to touch end users with the power of the data and now we are ready to go!” said Berk ÜDER, CEO, and partner of aMVG.

“Our mission at Anzu is to make advertising in games better. We’re thrilled to have aMVG as a new partner in advancing that mission in the booming space of Turkish digital advertising and gaming, as well as across Europe,” said Itamar Benedy, CEO and Co-Founder of Anzu. “As an industry leader, aMVG has demonstrated their commitment to bringing relevant ads to relevant audiences at relevant times — all crucial keys to successful targeting in today’s oversaturated advertising landscape. By combining Anzu’s blended in-game advertising technology with aMVG’s pioneering TVAdBox, we can work together to ensure that local brands in the Turkish market and those across Europe are reaching the best possible audiences in the most efficient and effective ways.”