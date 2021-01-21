Clarins sponsors new ITV programme Finding Alice

Spark Foundry, the acceleration agency, has announced a new TV sponsorship for Clarins.

Clarins will be launching a new product “Clarins – Total Eye Lift” on Sunday 17th January 2021, the same day that ITV launches its new series – Finding Alice – a new contemporary ITV drama about a woman who has lost her husband.

The series will be a six-part drama starring Keeley Hawes, Nigel Havers and Joanna Lumley, and will showcase Clarins’ new product – Total Eye Lift. They will be sole sponsors of the drama and will have all idents surrounding the series.

Pete Edwards, CEO, Spark Foundry said: “We’re very excited to be launching this partnership for Clarins and to be supporting this new drama for ITV. With the third lockdown in place and people spending more time in their homes and on their screens, this is a great chance for Clarins to accelerate the promotion of their new product and effectively reach those consumers.“

Lorraine Barnett, Marketing Director at Clarins Group said: “ITV viewers are a key audience for Clarins. Given that we aren’t able to reach potential customers through our store partners given the current situation, the ITV partnership is a great opportunity for us to reach people at home.”

The sponsorship will start this Sunday 17th January 2021 and finish on the 21st February.