Three to sponsor ‘Gogglebox’ in major new partnership

Mobile network Three is the new sponsor of the highly successful Channel 4 series, Gogglebox after a competitive pitch process.

The two-year, multi-million-pound partnership will see the mobile network sponsor new series of both Gogglebox and Celebrity Gogglebox as well as all repeats. The brand’s sponsorship will also be visible across all Gogglebox series available on Channel 4, E4 and All 4, as well as some social content which will be featured on Channel 4’s Facebook page throughout the next two years.

It is the largest ever TV sponsorship in Three’s history and follows in the footsteps of the Chelsea FC sponsorship that began in July last year. This major property enables the brand to associate with quality content and a positive viewing experience with the broad mainstream audience that Gogglebox has.

The most recent series of Gogglebox was Channel 4’s second highest rating title of 2020. Series 16 was the biggest Gogglebox series to date attracting an average consolidated audience of 5.8 million viewers per episode and a 25.0% share of the viewing audience – it achieved the show’s highest rating episode ever (6.5m) and reached over half of TV viewers in 2020 (58%)*. The series was also the biggest to date on All 4.

Three’s innovative and insightfully led campaigns around phone behaviour perfectly compliment the Gogglebox approach that captures the mood of the nation through TV. The partnership will air tonight around the 90 minute one-off festive special, prior to the new creative being revealed when series 17 launches on Channel 4 soon.

The deal was brokered by Channel 4’s in-house sales team 4Sales and Three’s media agency Zenith. It also includes an off-air brand licence agreement.

Aislinn O’Connor, director of marketing for UK and Ireland at Three, said: “We are always looking for ways to drive consideration and growth of the Three brand. Gogglebox is one of the UK’s favourite shows and it was the perfect opportunity to drive positive brand association with a mainstream audience on a consistent basis. It will be a great platform for us to activate against in innovative ways.”

Rupinder Downie, Brand Partnerships Leader, Channel 4, said: “Gogglebox is hugely popular, achieving record viewing in 2020 whilst generating the most demand we’ve ever seen from brands to sponsor a Channel 4 title. We’re thrilled to be working with Three on this exciting new partnership that aligns them with a much-loved show on Channel 4 and All 4 throughout this year and next.”

Sannah Rogers, managing director at Zenith media, said: “Gogglebox is one of the most sought after properties on TV today. Three is looking for opportunities to enhance its brand, build familiarity and increase market consideration. What better way than to regularly place Three in front of a broad range of millions, through one of the nation’s most watched and loved shows, Gogglebox.”

The new series will see brand new creative crafted by creative agency, Wonderhood Studios. Wonderhood Studios were also behind Three’s ‘Your phone has seen a lot this year’ campaign, which focused on how the nation stayed connected more than ever in 2020. Three customers were no exception with the average data use per customer smashing the 15GB barrier for the first time as they stayed connected to the people and things they love.