Will the Oxford Vaccine put a stop to remote working?

Will the launch of the new Oxford Covid vaccine actually make any difference to the new normal office set up? A survey of UK HR professionals suggests that remote working is here to stay, regardless of any future vaccine.

The research, by the HR software provider CIPHR, found only 5% said they expected to go back to old ways of working, while 58% of respondents expect a large and permanent increase in remote working.

Key findings

• Only 5% of HR professionals expect work to ever go back to the pre-pandemic normal

• 58% of HR professionals expect a large and permanent increase in remote working

• Demand is on the rise for connected, specialist HR software

A further 1 in 3 (36%) said they expect a small increase in remote working, while 1% said they don’t expect to ever go back to the office.

Claire Williams, director of people and services at CIPHR, says: “The shift to remote working was a shock to many organisations, especially if they were relying on manual processes to manage their workforce. In the second half of 2020, CIPHR has seen a surge of interest in the CIPHR Connect HCM platform as HR leaders outline their people management requirements to support remote work. With most HR professionals expecting the increase in remote working to remain post-pandemic, organisations need to be equipped with integrated systems and processes that enable them to attract, engage and manage their people outside of the office.

Williams continues: “The majority of organisations have had to move quickly to more agile people management processes. HR teams have dealt with rapidly evolving legislative challenges, such as the furlough scheme, while keeping the rest of their people management processes fluid in the middle of a global pandemic. Going forward, efficient and flexible people management processes will be key to making the hybrid workplace a reality, and powerful, connected HR software will only continue to grow in importance.”

Source: ciphr.com