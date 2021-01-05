Pinterest launches new ad tools for car enthusiasts

Pinterest has launched a range of new ad solutions for marketers targeting the popular auto sector of its social media scrapbooking platform.

The auto industry has merged into the fast lane to reach car buyers on Pinterest as the auto category continues to rise on the platform.

BMW in particular is adapting to new ways to reach consumers and inspire car buyers with compelling content and activations on Pinterest. For the launch of their 4 Series Coupé, BMW developed an interactive and immersive experience on Pinterest, allowing users to have a 360 view of the latest model. Pinterest users will be able to discover key features inside the new 4 Series when they navigate the 360 Experience and select different hotspots.

BMW is the first auto brand to utilise Pinterest’s Pin Extension feature, an ad solution that gives consumers an immersive brand experience within Pinterest’s in-app browser, simply by swiping up within a regular Promoted Pin.

Fiona Jones, Marketing Manager at BMW UK, said: “We know nothing compares to test-driving a beautiful new car in real life. But with lockdown restrictions meaning this wasn’t possible, we think we found the next best alternative. Car lovers can now explore the latest 4 Series model with 360 views of the inside and outside, from the comfort of their homes.”

The work was created by FCB Inferno with media by Wavemaker.

British consumers are more likely to turn to the digital world for their car shopping, as they look for inspired online shopping experiences to replace the joy of test driving a new car or touching the leather of the seats.

Findings from a recent study indicate that 3 in 5 Pinterest users who have shopped for a car in the last year or intend to in the next year have discovered cars they’d love to buy in the future on Pinterest (Nielsen Path to Purchase 2020, UK). One third have actually gone on to make a purchase after seeing branded car content on Pinterest, and two thirds feel positive towards branded car content on the platform.