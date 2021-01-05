Boston Dynamics robots dance in the new year

Boston Dynamics sent off 2020 with its most impressive robot video to date – showing off its entire range dancing to the classic song “Do You Love Me?” in a fun demonstration of just how quickly this technology is developing.

In a stunning dance video that’s part celebration of an incredible engineering achievement, the MIT sing-off company showed four of its robots performing fully choreographed dance moves to The Contours’ iconic hit ‘Do you love me’.

In the nearly 3-minute video, two humanoid robots of the company named Atlas kicks off the routine with some quirky moves.

But when the company’s most famous robot, Spot the robot dog joins in, it takes the choreography to a whole new level, twirling and bending to imitate breakdance moves, wowing many online.

In the end, another robot named Handle, specially designed to move boxes also joins in, punching in some knockout moves.

Boston Dynamics was recently purchased by Hyundai, which bought the robotics firm from SoftBank in a $1.1 billion deal. The company was originally founded in 1992 as a spin-off from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where it became known for its dog-like quadrupedal robots (most notably, the DARPA-funded BigDog, a precursor to the company’s first commercial robot, Spot.) It was bought by Google in 2013, and then by SoftBank in 2017.

While the Atlas and Handle robots featured here are still just research prototypes, Boston Dynamics has recently started sgelling the Spot model to any company for the considerable price of $74,500.