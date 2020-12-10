Volkswagen uses ‘groundbreaking’ Unity 3D marketing tech for video campaign

Volkswagen has teamed up with computer graphics giant Unity to launch a new campaign based 3D design tech.

Volkswagen Group has turned to Unity to deliver a range of marketing experiences, from rendering millions of images in real-time for its website car configurators globally to creating mobile apps showcasing vehicles in augmented reality (AR).

To highlight what is achievable with Unity Forma, Volkswagen collaborated with Katana Studio and Unity to produce a new campaign video for the 2020 Volkswagen ID.4 EV, the automaker’s first fully-electric SUV.

The teams used Unity Forma along with the Unity Editor to create a virtual production leveraging the ID.4’s manufacturing data and author a 45-second spot. The advertisement fuses together rendered car interiors, exteriors and environments with shot patterns and angles that would have been impossible to achieve using a live camera production.

The ad uses a new 3D creation platform from Unity called Forma aimed at marketers , which requires no coding skills to create interactive experiences, like 3D product configurators, as well as high-fidelity digital marketing content.

“In our digital world, it’s harder and harder for marketing to connect with consumers on an emotional level. With Unity Forma, we’re putting powerful capabilities at the fingertips of marketers everywhere so they can inspire audiences to explore their products in immersive, interactive ways and ultimately accelerate the path to purchase,” said Clive Downie, Chief Marketing Officer, Unity. “We anticipate Unity Forma will become the bedrock of modern marketing, enabling brands to create and deliver stunning content and interactive experiences in record time.”

“Volkswagen constantly seeks new paths to delight the user when experiencing our cars,” said Candido Peterlini, Head of Volkswagen Global Digital Marketing. “With Unity, we found the right partner to enhance the product experience on the online configurator. Unity Forma comes with features that will help us to provide faster and higher quality real-time content like configurable product visualization. We will be able to design innovative and more immersive product experiences for our customers that give them a deeper understanding of our cars and the added value they get with highlight features like, for example, the innovative ID Light concept or our driving assistance features (IQ.DRIVE). By this, the customer will get an even more realistic perception of the product already virtually at home.”

