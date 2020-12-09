Reddit’s 2020 Year in Review: Covid, Trump and BLM lead conversations in global online community

Online community Reddit has assembled its review of the year, rounding up the most popular topics and post of a tumultuous year.

In a year marked by life-changing, world-shifting and often tumultuous events, Reddit users

came together in powerful ways that reverberated in real life , taught important lessons , and provided comfort throughout the pandemic . They also weren’t afraid to address some of the bigger issues that shaped 2020 — including those surrounding the U.S. election , Black Lives Matter , and climate change — or to show off their creative prowess .

This report takes a deeper look at some of these conversations and more, including two new additions for this year:

Reddit 2020 By-The-Numbers:

52 million daily active users – up 44 % YoY*

daily active users – up % YoY* 303.4 million posts – up 52.4 % YoY

posts – up % YoY 2 billion comments – up 18.6 % YoY

comments – up % YoY 49.2 billion upvotes – up 53.8 % YoY

Most Upvoted Posts of 2020:

(406k upvotes) I’ve found a few funny memories during lockdown. This is from my 1st tour in 89, backstage in Vegas . (via r/pics) (292k upvotes) A short story (via r/memes) (272k upvotes) Please make this go viral. I am begging you. Police and National Guard patrolling neighborhood and shooting civilians on their own property. Make America see this, I beg you. [Minneapolis] (via r/publicfreakout) (271k upvotes) If this is you: Fu*k you (via r/pics) (258k upvotes) “Everybody’s trying to shame us” (via r/publicfreakout)

Most Upvoted AMAs of 2020:

(102k upvotes) Jagshemash. My name Borat. My new moviefilm is streams in Amazon. Please you will watch then spray me with questions. I strong, I have survive syphilis 17 time, I can take whatever you want pump on me! AMA! (via r/movies) (87.5k upvotes) I’m Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. AMA about COVID-19. (via r/coronavirus) (72.5K upvotes) I am a 92 year old German born Jew who grew up in the Hitler youth and was forced to fight in WW2 in the German anti-tank division. I deserted and became a POW in a British camp and eventually moved to Canada in 1955. Just recently, I published a memoir of my life. AMA (via r/iama) (71.9k upvotes) Susan Collins has failed the people of Maine and this country. She has voted to confirm Trump’s judicial nominees, approve tax cuts for the rich, and has repeatedly chosen to put party before people. I am running to send her packing. I’m Betsy Sweet, and I am running for U.S. Senate in Maine. AMA. (via r/politics) (64.5k upvotes) I’m Jaime Harrison, the “Democratic Challenger” to Sen. Lindsey Graham in South Carolina. I’m running for Senate to bring hope back to the working families of SC and to #SendLindseyHome. AMA! (via r/politics)

Most Upvoted Livestreams on RPAN (Reddit Public Access Network) of 2020

(13.2k upvotes) I’ll play whatever you want on my Fiddle-Friday Fun Day Edition (viar/toptalent) (12.6k upvotes) Improve funk with FIVE simple tricks! THREE will blow your mind! Doctors Hate Him! (via r/toptalent) (11.2k upvotes) I’ll bring the fiddle – you bring the requests! Tuesday Tunes (via r/toptalent) (11k upvotes) live from my moms basement part III (via r/redditsessions) (10.9k upvotes) Playing traditional Chinese instruments with NiNiMusic (via r/redditsessions)

View a video summary from Reddit here:

Reddit Conversations in 2020:

COVID Support

Throughout the pandemic, users provided news, information and support for one another in a number of economic and COVID-related communities, including r/unemployment, r/coronavirusrecession, and r/coronavirus.

By The Numbers:

50.2M+ mentions of COVID, COVID-19 or coronavirus across the platform

mentions of COVID, COVID-19 or coronavirus across the platform #3 most popular community (by YoY activity) was r/coronavirus

most popular community (by YoY activity) was r/coronavirus 48,286 % YoY activity increase in r/unemployment

YoY activity increase in r/unemployment r/coronavirusrecession and r/stimuluscheck were the 2 biggest business communities

biggest business communities (by subscribers) created in 2020

r/covid19_support experienced a 50x spike in activity in March

Most Discussed Topics in r/unemployment

Work search and career workshops Online careers CARES Act Unemployment benefits Self-employment

Most Discussed Topics in COVID-related communities

Social distancing Medical advice Reliable sources Wearing masks Herd immunity

Most Upvoted Posts in r/coronavirus

(133k upvotes) Even if COVID-19 is unavoidable, delaying infections can flatten the peak number of illnesses to within hospital capacity and significantly reduce deaths. (122k upvotes) Gino Fasoli was 73 years old. He was italian and he was a family doctor and an emergency room manager. In Africa they even kidnapped him to cure the sick. Then he retired. Days ago he received a phone call: “Can you help us out?”.He came back. He was infected by Covid-19. He died like a true hero. (122k upvotes) Irish people help raise 1.8 million dollars for Native American tribe badly affected by Covid-19 as payback for a $150 donation by the Choctaw tribe in 1847 during the Irish Potatoe famine (115k upvotes) Arnold Schwarzenegger backs California face-mask order: ‘Anyone making it a political issue is an absolute moron’ (110k upvotes) How to stop a virus from spreading

Moments and Movements That Mattered

In a year rocked by unprecedented events, users showed up to discuss, provide support and navigate the challenges. The U.S. election, Black Lives Matter, and climate change were just a few of the issues at the forefront of Reddit’s top news, social justice and politics communities across the platform.

By The Numbers:

9972.4% YoY activity increase in r/blacklivesmatter

YoY activity increase in r/blacklivesmatter 40.8% YoY activity increase in r/politics

YoY activity increase in r/politics r/USPS experienced a 55.1% YoY increase in activity

YoY increase in activity r/2020policebrutality was the #1 activism community (by subscribers) created in 2020

activism community (by subscribers) created in 2020 r/politicaldiscussion experienced a 106% YoY increase in activity

Most Discussed Election Topics in r/politics

Supreme Court COVID-19 Mail-in voting Checking voter registration Electoral college

Most Discussed Topics in r/blacklivesmatter

George Floyd Police brutality Social media Breonna Taylor Systemic racism

Most Discussed Topics in r/worldnews

COVID-19 Hong Kong Climate Change Middle East Human Rights

Most Discussed Climate Change Issues in r/climate

Fossil fuels Renewable energy Carbon tax Green New Deal Sea levels

Advice and Connections

As people around the world became more physically isolated this year, internet strangers sought out virtual friendships in communities like r/penpals and r/needafriend, while a growing number of ad vice-centric communities took center stage, helping Reddit users navigate relationships of all kinds during the pandemic.

By the Numbers:

4 of the 5 top relationship communities in 2020 were focused on sharing advice

top relationship communities in 2020 were focused on sharing advice ( r/amitheasshole , r/relationship_advice , r/askmen , and r/advice )

128.4% YoY activity increase in r/penpals

YoY activity increase in r/penpals 100.3% YoY activity increase in r/needafriend

YoY activity increase in r/needafriend 85.2 % YoY subscriber increase in r/longdistance

Most Upvoted Posts in r/amitheasshole

(70.1k upvotes) AITA For suing my girlfriend after she had my 1967 impala project taken

to the scrapyard?

(58.5k upvotes) UPDATE: WIBTA if I took over planning my own funeral from my very

religious parents?

(50.6k upvotes) AITA for punishing my son after he said something racist? (50.2k upvotes) UPDATE WIBTA For planting prickly bushes in my front yard to keep

the neighbours kids from my property?

(46.9k upvotes) UPDATE AITA for not sharing my medical history before being pranked?

Most Discussed Activities in r/needafriend

Playing video games together Bonding over TV shows Visiting each other’s Animal Crossing islands Social anxiety support Sharing music recommendations

Most Discussed Topics in r/longdistance

Video chat and webcam recommendations Separations due to COVID-19 Adapting to time differences Supporting one another’s mental health Uncertainty around travel bans and restrictions

Quarantine Activities

From bang-cutting and bread making, to the rise in nostalgic treats and at-home workouts, users found ways to stay productive, distracted and creative during quarantine.

By the Numbers:

378.8% YoY activity increase in r/sourdough

612% YoY activity increase in r/homegym

121.7% YoY increase in mentions of “cut my own hair”

285.2 % YoY activity increase in r/pelotoncycle

82.6 % YoY activity increase in r/old_recipes

Most Discussed Recipes in r/old_recipes

Peanut butter bread Divorce carrot cake Lemon bars Murder cookies Armenian perok cake

Trends in Top 5 Beauty Communities (by Activity)

r/skincareaddiction : Mentions of “maskne” (mask acne) spiked by 305.6% in July r/beautyguruchatter : James Charles was the #1 most-discussed influencer this year r/curlyhair : Mentions of “fringe” cuts increased 57.5% YoY r/makeupaddiction : During a year of mask wearing, mentions of “eye makeup” spikedby 26% in July r/weddingplanning : Mentions of postponing weddings spiked by 6600% in March

Most Discussed At-Home Workouts in r/homefitness

Push ups Resistance bands Pull ups Jump rope HIIT workouts

Entertainment Value

Despite movie theaters around the world closing down and major sporting events being cancelled, Reddit users still found ways to show off their fandom pride (and get married on Animal Crossing).

By the Numbers:

1771.8% YoY activity increase in r/animalcrossing

YoY activity increase in r/animalcrossing 52.7% YoY activity increase in r/moviedetails

YoY activity increase in r/moviedetails r/tigerking was the #1 TV community (by subscribers) created in 2020

TV community (by subscribers) created in 2020 Raymond was the #1 discussed villager in r/animalcrossing

discussed villager in r/animalcrossing Making a Murderer and Unsolved Mysteries were the top two true-crime TV shows (by community activity)

Most Popular Television Shows By Community Activity

Reality TV: Big Brother , 90 Day Fiance , The Bachelor , Survivor , Rupaul’s Drag Race

Comedy: The Office , Rick and Morty , Community , BoJack Horseman , The Simpsons

Drama: The Sopranos , Game of Thrones , Better Call Saul , Grey’s Anatomy , Breaking Bad

Anime: One Piece ; My Hero Academia ; Naruto ; JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure ; Boruto

Sci-fi: Star Trek ; Westworld ; Doctor Who ; The 100 ; Dark

Most Discussed New or Upcoming Films in r/movies

Tenet Dune Mulan Borat Subsequent Moviefilm Sonic the Hedgehog Wonder Woman 1984 Hamilton Birds of Prey Black Widow Invisible Man

Most Popular Professional Teams by Community Activity

Basketball: Lakers , Celtics , Raptors , Heat , 76ers

Football: Eagles , Packers , Bears , Patriots , 49ers

Soccer: Manchester United , Arsenal , Liverpool , Chelsea , Tottenham Hotspur

Hockey: Canucks , Maple Leafs , Flyers , Stars , Bruins

Baseball: Yankees , Dodgers , Braves , Padres , Cardinals

Most Popular Video Games of 2020 by Community Activity

League of Legends Minecraft Animal Crossing Fortnite Destiny

UK numbers

Reddit officially launched in the UK, which is home to its second largest user base, and growing at +48% year over year..

Reddit’s UK-based communities have been popular this year, from current events in r/ukpolitics (#1 UK community this year), football at r/premierleague or finding the perfect moisturiser in r/skincareaddictionuk. And during this unprecedented year, Reddit users came together to discuss everything from working from home to r/doctorwho, while Brexit and COVID-19 remained at the forefront of conversations.

Top trends

General

Most Popular UK Communities by Activity

Most Discussed Topics in r/CasualUK

Working from home Ice cream Social distancing Cup of tea Sausage rolls

Most Popular Locations, by Community Activity

Fun Fact: Mentions of seaside resorts and towns in UK communities spiked by 60.5% in March and steadily increased through the summer.

News & Politics

Most Discussed Current Events in r/ukpolitics

Brexit COVID-19 Boris Johnson Labour Party Climate change

Most Discussed Government Ministers in r/ukpolitics

Boris Johnson Priti Patel Matt Hancock Michael Gove Rishi Sunak

Most Discussed Topics in r/coronavirusUK

Social distancing Herd immunity Working from home Wearing masks Care homes

Television

Most Popular TV Shows by Community Activity

Most Discussed Platforms in r/britishtv

BBC Netflix Britbox Youtube ITV

Fun Fact: Normal People was the most popular UK TV community (by subscribers) created in 2020.

Beauty

Most Discussed Beauty Brands in r/makeupaddictionuk

Revolution Mac Nyx Elf Maybelline

Most Discussed Beauty Trends in r/makeupaddictionuk

Subscription beauty boxes Cruelty-free products Setting spray BB Cream Beauty blender

Most Discussed Skincare Brands in r/skincareaddictionuk

Cerave The Ordinary La Roche Posay Paula’s Choice INKEY List

Fun Fact: Mentions of “eye” makeup increased 83% YoY in r/skincareaddictionuk.

Food

Most Discussed Foods in r/uk_food

Black pudding Baked beans Hash browns Mushy peas Cottage pie

Most Upvoted Recipes in r/uk_food

Fun Fact: Mentions of “takeaway” in UK communities spiked by 120.5% in March.

Sports

Most Popular Sports by Community Activity

Most Popular Football Teams by Community Activity

Fun Fact: Of the leading UK sports communities, Premier League saw the largest growth in activity YoY (215.8%).

2020 UK Year in Review Methodology

Data was pulled from January 1-November 6, 2020

Activity = total posts + comments in a community

Select lists — i.e. “Most Popular Football Teams” — are ranked by “community activity,” indicating the most popular football team communities on Reddit

*Pulled via internal data through end-October 2020