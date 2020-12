YouTube has announced its Christmas Ads leaderboard, with a few surprises within the top 10.

2020 has been a year full of the unexpected, and this year’s Christmas leaderboard is no different with Smyths Toys hitting the top spot previously held by John Lewis.

The top five positions are held this year by JD Sports, Aldi, Sports Direct and John Lewis with M&S and Sainsbury’s also featuring within the top 10.

View the top 10 videos below: