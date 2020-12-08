Programmatic and data firms Crimtan and Adara partner up to boost customer acquisition

Programmatic and data giants Crimtan and Adara have struck a partnership to combine Adara’s global identities, with Crimtan’s intelligent lifecycle marketing capabilities.

The new partnership will combine the highest quality data with best-in-class programmatic creative across multiple messages and variations – delivering a powerful programmatic advertising solution for brands.

Crimtan’s dynamic creative platform can deliver thousands of variations of creative and messaging to brands’ prospects and customers.

Adara’s privacy token technology harmonises disparate identities while augmenting them with Adara’s first party data in a privacy first approach. With over 1.3 billion consented global high-fidelity identities, supported by over 22 billion data elements and a high data refresh rate, Adara drives optimal customer decisions using advanced data science and real-time deterministic data.

Together, Adara and Crimtan combine the highest quality data with best-in-class programmatic creative across multiple messages and variations – delivering a powerful programmatic advertising solution for brands and supercharging their customer acquisition.

Paul Goad, CEO of Crimtan said: “Adara is a perfect fit for us to engage potential customers early on in their lifecycle allowing us to provide high performing relevant consented advertising.”

Frank Teruel, COO of ADARA said: “We are delighted to welcome Crimtan as Adara’s delivery partner. Together, with our best in class digital identity data, we will be powering multiple creative variations that make campaigns perform better for our joint customers.”