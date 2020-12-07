Farrow & Ball revamps ecommerce and customer experience with Kin + Carta Connect

Global digital transformation agency Kin + Carta Connect has been appointed by Farrow & Ball, the eco-friendly paint and wallpaper company, to future proof its website and ecommerce experience.

Farrow & Ball has seen online sales surge since lockdown and engaged Kin + Carta Connect to maintain momentum. As an Episerver Gold partner, the agency will use its platform expertise to initiate a continuous improvement strategy. As well as optimising the Customer Experience, Kin + Carta Connect will introduce new functionality to the website to cater to both B2C and B2B audiences.

Suzi Middlehurst, Senior Account Director at Kin + Carta Connect, says: “Farrow & Ball is known globally for its distinctive brand and for the quality of its products and service. Our remit will be to ensure these values are immediately apparent across the digital shop window.

“Our first priority is to bring the Farrow & Ball experience to life online and we are updating the website’s look and feel to better communicate the brand personality.”

In the longer-term, Kin + Carta Connect is tasked with providing strategic consultancy to guide the evolution of Farrow & Ball’s digital CX, alongside the backend ecommerce function. Strategy, managed services and creative are driven from the UK, while development duties are due to be handled by the agency’s Buenos Aires office.

Nick Raymond, Head of E-Commerce at Farrow & Ball, said: “Ecommerce sales grew rapidly during the pandemic and it seems likely this trend is set to stay. it was clear that we needed to work with a partner that could set us up to thrive in the future. This means helping us drive sales online and to address any legacy technical issues on our website.

“Kin + Carta Connect combines the technical skills we were seeking with a highly strategic vision. We’re already confident we’re in safe hands and we’ve been able to build a strong rapport with the team very quickly.”

Suzi Middlehurst, Senior Account Director at Kin + Carta Connect, concluded: “The success Farrow & Ball has experienced over the past few months has been incredible. We are looking forward to helping them maintain this trajectory by guiding them through a digital transformation journey that will reimagine the website as an evolving strategic sales tool.”

Kin + Carta Connect started work on the Farrow & Ball account on 1 September 2020.