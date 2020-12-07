Emirates boosts quarantine-free Dubai as winter tourism destination

Airline Emirates has launched a new campaign promoting Dubai as a winter getaway where arriving travellers are exempt from quarantine.

The multi-channel advertising push across TV, digital and social celebrates the UK’s decision to add the UAE to its list of countries

The ‘Dubai is Open’ campaign will run from today until 17th January 2021 including primetime spots across ITV’s Coronation Street and The Jonathan Ross Show as well as Premier League matches on Sky.

The 60 second and 30 second television adverts showcase how the popular UAE destination is open to business, fun, shopping, arts and culture but most of all how the city has its arms wide open and is open for travellers. Whilst to supplement the TV spots, several social media edits have also been created and give a light-hearted look at escaping the cold winter season to Dubai’s sunnier climes and features a cameo from Santa Claus himself.

Emirates’ newest campaign also coincides with a global offer to give customers visiting Dubai from 6th December 2020 to 28th February 2021 a complimentary stay at the JW Marriott Marquis Dubai.

Emirates has made great strides in giving customers peace of mind* with flexible booking options and industry leading initiatives such as multi-risk travel insurance including COVID-19 cover with every flight. The airline also assures its customers of a safe travel journey by implementing a comprehensive set of measures as it reinstates flights and services both on board and on the ground.

