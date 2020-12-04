Tictrac assembles inspiring British athletes to boost employee motivation and resilience

Global employee wellbeing company, Tictrac, has announced a significant new partnership with The Athlete Media Group that will see Olympic athletes and sporting world record holders sharing their unique insight and expertise with users of its Employee Wellbeing Platform.

Delivered through a weekly content series, entitled Empower Hour, employees will have exclusive access to a range of podcasts, videos, workouts and nutritional advice, all aimed at inspiring and encouraging them to start their own journey to better health and wellbeing.

The first phase of the partnership will see 10 specially selected British athletes share their extraordinary stories of achievement, revealing how they are able to unlock willpower during challenging times, overcome hurdles with self-belief and keep a positive mind, particularly during the pandemic.

The inspiring and diverse team includes female rugby union World Cup winner Marlie Packer, double amputee ‘Walking With The Wounded’ ambassador, Duncan Slater, Paralympic dressage rider, Verity Smith, Polar explorer Pen Hadow, leading British triathlete Sophie Coldwell and British boxing champion Isaac Chamberlain.

With 60 percent of adults struggling with their mental health during the pandemic, Tictrac’s platform has provided hundreds of organisations around the world with a much needed motivational boost during COVID-19. Tictrac users are on average 2.1x more active due to the support they receive with their wellbeing journey, and the expert content from this inspiring crop of athletes is set to further empower them to reach their goals.

Through the partnership, Tictrac is also working with prize fulfilment company, NDL Group, to offer a selection of curated packages to those employers interested in providing their teams with a deeper level of access to the athletes. This includes:

• Train with triathlete Sophie Coldwell – Tictrac will provide businesses with a brand new Ribble Eliminator AL Road Bike and Sophie will take two employees through their paces on a one-hour bike ride

• Team beach clean with windsurfer Saskia Sills – A group of 10 employees will be able to join Saskia and a marine conservation charity on a beach clean, where she will discuss all things windsurfing, motivation, pollution and the solution

• The power of headspace with Pen Hadow – This is a two day trip to Dartmoor where teams will be mentored by Pen. They will gain an insight into the sort of resilience required to be a Polar Explorer and find out how they can apply his learnings to their own lives

“There’s no doubt the pandemic has had a significant impact on everyone’s physical and mental wellbeing. And rightly so, employers are looking to support their staff with wellbeing tools that help address this” says Lee Jay Burningham, Global Head of Marketing and Strategic Partnerships at Tictrac. “Our platform has been designed to empower people to live healthier lives, providing them with access to our incredible community of professional wellbeing experts, including chefs, nutritionists and personal trainers. Now, through this partnership with TAMG, we’ve added some of the world’s top sportspeople.”

Burningham continued, “There has never been a more important time to connect individuals around their health and wellbeing, and we want to speak with any brands who recognise this, either to support their own employees or through a bespoke partnership.”

Mark Middlemas, CEO, and founder, of The Athlete Media Group, comments, “Every time I hear the athletes’ stories I am in awe of what they have achieved and the obstacles they have overcome, whether mental or physical. Partnering with Tictrac has allowed them to share their experiences to show others what’s possible with the right mindset and motivation.”

Middlemas continued, “The athletes are more than just sportspeople, they are role models in society who have life lessons they can share, and this partnership has allowed them to do so. Due to the pandemic, those who would normally be training or competing now have another social purpose.”

After years of research, market insights and working with some of the world’s largest health insurers, Tictrac has developed a proprietary behavioural change approach called H.E.A.L*., proven to prevent or treat long-term wellbeing challenges. The platform provides personalised and interactive action plans to help employees discover and adopt healthier habits that last. The platform also delivers engaging, personal and team physical challenges to build connection, camaraderie and generates a step-change in daily activity levels.

Tictrac is currently offering a one-month free trial to employers, with more information found at www.tictrac.com.