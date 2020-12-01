John Lewis launches Christmas trends campaign on Pinterest

Pinterest and John Lewis & Partners have launched a co-branded Christmas trends campaign offering gift and decorating ideas for the festive period.

In a first-to-market opportunity for a UK retailer, John Lewis will inspire Pinterest users with the most relevant and of-the-moment Christmas home decor ideas, with the official Pinterest stamp of approval – the Trend Badge.

Combining insights on festive ideas that Pinterest users have been searching for on the platform this year with John Lewis ’ top categories for Christmas, the campaign is focused on baubles and festive table settings, which have both seen significant increases in searches on Pinterest year on year (61% and 180x respectively).

These two themes will appear across a total of 10 carousel ads on Pinterest, allowing John Lewis to inspire customers with a variety of shoppable ideas.

Within ‘baubles’, Pinterest users have been searching for a wide range of specific ideas including feathers, felt, pink and gold – so the carousel ad format is the ideal opportunity for John Lewis to showcase its vast product range.

Each Pin will feature Pinterest’s Trend Badge icon, which will be exclusive to the retailer for those categories in the UK.

Pinterest’s Trend Badge is the platform’s latest insights-driven ad solution that enables brands to tap into the top themes and ideas that Pinterest users are searching for during key seasonal moments.

Advertisers now have the opportunity to own a particular trend on Pinterest and be the only brand to have the Trend Badge on Pins for the idea in that country.

“John Lewis & Partners plays a role in so many households during the festive season, with all of us eagerly awaiting the annual TV ad, so we’re delighted that it is the first UK retailer to benefit from the Trend Badge. Because people come to Pinterest to save ideas and plan for the future, we’re able to identify key seasonal trends in advance, and share this with brands. Trend Badges are an easy way for brands like John Lewis to inspire Pinterest users with the very ideas they are searching for with relevant, of-the-moment content.” Milka Kramer, UK and Ireland Country Manager at Pinterest.

Each month, more than 400 million people around the world come to Pinterest to make inspired purchasing decisions for their everyday life. When Pinners want ideas, they come to Pinterest first. It’s where they get inspiration, find new dreams and plan for the moments that matter most. And every time that someone searches on Pinterest, they’re thinking about what they want to try next. Because the platform is grounded in the future, Pinterest gets an earlier indication of where consumers are headed, and can help brands predict what is to come.

Pinterest’s range of creative ad formats, from video to collections, makes it the ideal environment for brands to connect and engage with a decision-oriented, commercially-minded audience, and inspire their decisions for thoughtful gift-giving this festive season.

Find additional information on Pinterest Trend Badges on the business blog.