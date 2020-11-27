No filter: Orange France launches funny festive ad ‘Unicorn Grandad’

Publicis Conseil has created a different kind of Christmas for Orange this year in the new festive campaign that the funny and heartwarming story of a grandad who is given a smartphone on Christmas Eve.

With the ongoing health and economic crisis, this year we will be celebrating Christmas in a very different way. However, Christmas is still a very special time of year for the French, even in such difficult times. That’s why this festive season we need to strengthen our connections with our loved ones even more than ever.

In the commercial, the grandad is somewhat taken aback by hos gift of a new smartphone and wonders what he’s going to do with this gift that he doesn’t even know how to use. Until his granddaughter sends him a picture of herself with a unicorn filter.

From that point, we will follow him on an extraordinary mission: alone in his workshop, he will saw, paint, sew, cut and shape to create something truly amazing.

His perseverance and boundless imagination will help him stay in touch with his granddaughter, in his own homemade way and thanks to his new mobile phone.

This modern-day tale, directed by Vincent Lobelle (Iconoclast) and broadcast from 19th November, shows us how new technology can be used in times like this to stay in touch and make memories with our loved ones.

On social and digital channels, the campaign will see the grandad in increasingly amusing situations to promote Orange’s offers and services.

In addition to this digital content created by Marcel agency, a “unicorn” filter will be made available to users on Instagram and Facebook.

This will be complemented by a print (press and OOH) and DOOH campaign produced in collaboration with talented set designer Solinne D’Aboville and photographed by Vincent Dousserez. The handmade-style adverts will be like miniature theatre sets, each one creating the perfect Christmas window display.

At points of sale, bags with a cut-out design have been designed so shoppers can make their own Christmas decorations at home.