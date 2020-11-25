Top five Christmas ads: John Lewis still dominates page views

With Christmas ads now live on our screens, new data from Taboola analyses how the ads have impacted each brands’ pageviews and the changing consumer behaviour around the big ‘reveal’.

John Lewis

Released 13 November 2020

• The term ‘John Lewis’ drove over 1 million pageviews on the Taboola network in the UK on the day the ad was released.

• Interest in John Lewis grew significantly even before the ad was released: in the 15 days leading up to the ad’s release, the brand drove 962,496 pageviews, compared to 256,740 in the 15 days prior, an increase of 275%. Interest began to visibly peak 9 days before the ad’s release, on November 4th.

• Articles featuring the term ‘John Lewis’ drove 2,499,522 pageviews in the week after the ad’s release, compared to 1,221,116 the week before – an increase of 105%.

Coca-Cola

Released 9 November 2020

• The term ‘Coca Cola’ drove 14,136 pageviews on the Taboola network in the UK on the day their Christmas ad was released.

• Interestingly, pageviews to the brand peaked not on the ad’s release date, but on that of John Lewis’ much-anticipated ad.

• Articles featuring the term ‘Coca Cola’ drove 231,408 pageviews in the week after the ad’s release, compared to 11,316 the week before – an increase of 1945%.

• The ad’s Oscar-winning director, Taika Waititi, also saw a boost in page views after the release of the ad: in the week following the ad’s release, the term ‘Taika Waititi’ drove 64,196 on the Taboola network, compared to a mere 214 the previous week.

Taika Waititi:

Aldi

Released 6 November 2020

• IMPORTANT NOTE: Aldi is a term that drives a lot of pageviews on the Taboola network year round, so it is more difficult to isolate the impact of a single campaign.

• The term ‘Aldi’ drove 338,616 pageviews on the Taboola network in the UK on the day their Christmas ad was released.

• Articles featuring the term ‘Aldi’ drove 2,798,532 pageviews in the week after the ad’s release, compared to 1,789,992 the week before – an increase of 56%.

Argos

Released 1 November 2020

• The term ‘Argos’ drove 13812 pageviews on the Taboola network on the day their Christmas ad was released.

• Articles featuring the term ‘Argos’ drove 668,286 pageviews in the week after the ad’s release, compared to 7,068 the week before – an increase of 9,355%.

• Traffic to the term peaked on 5 November, 4 days after the ad’s release.

Disney

Released 9 November 2020

• The term ‘Disney’ drove 93,288 pageviews on the Taboola network on the day their Christmas ad was released.

• Articles featuring the term ‘Disney’ drove 651,984 pageviews in the week after the ad’s release, compared to 391,560 the week before – an increase of 67%.

• Similarly to Coca-Cola, traffic to the term ‘Disney’ peaked shortly after the release of the John Lewis ad.

Source: Taboola