Samsung Ads extends European programmatic tools to TV video

Programmatic TV buyers can reach audiences on Samsung TV Plus, a free, ad-supported streaming service, allowing brands to run full-screen, in-stream video ads in a brand-safe, premium environment.

Samsung Ads Europe is giving advertisers across Europe the ability to access Samsung Ads’ premium video inventory programmatically via their preferred DSP.

The move will give advertisers direct access to Samsung’s proprietary audience segments powered by automatic content recognition (ACR).

Advertisers in EU5 (UK, France, Germany, Spain and Italy) will have programmatic access to exclusive Samsung connected TV (CTV) inventory on Samsung’s premium AVOD service, Samsung TV Plus.

They will also benefit from access to a range of targeting and insight capabilities, powered by Samsung Ads’ proprietary Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) data. This means advertisers can use granular data to manage the reach and frequency of their campaigns across Samsung connected TVs.

Activated via third-party DSPs, advertisers will be able to both tap into these exclusive data insights and execute highly targeted, measurable campaigns across linear and CTV. All major DSPs are supported, including The Trade Desk, DV360 and Adobe.

For advertisers wanting to find hard-to-reach TV audiences at scale, Samsung TV Plus provides brands with a safe environment to run full-screen, in-stream video ads among curated long-form content. Ads within TV Plusare 100% viewable, with no scrolling or overlays.

According to Samsung Device Level data, TV audiences today are increasingly spending time on their TV devices streaming content. Samsung Ads Europe recently reported that streaming now accounts for more TV viewing time than linear in the UK, at 59%, on Samsung Smart TVs. This increasing audience fragmentation means that advertisers need to be able to understand what content their audiences are consuming and how, as well as needing access to scalable advertising across the CTV space.

Alex Hole, Vice President of Samsung Ads Europe, commented: “As TV viewership across linear and video on demand reaches new heights in 2020, it’s clear that the TV is still one of our most powerful tools for reaching the customer with engaging and effective advertising. We understand that programmatic buyers want seamless access to premium CTV audiences, and they want the flexibility to run video campaigns via their preferred DSP.

This latest evolution of our Programmatic offering means that we can now offer European buyers access to CTV programmatically and also harness the power of Samsung’s proprietary ACR data to reach light linear viewers, families, gamers, and drive guaranteed incremental reach, all via one deal ID.”

The Samsung Ads Private Marketplace allows advertisers to target audiences by interest with content bundles that allow them to reach Samsung TV Plus channels across genres like sports, lifestyle, entertainment, gaming and more. This access to Samsung Ads’ ACR data, the most effective method of capturing CTV viewership data, will allow advertisers to understand where audiences lie and maximise targeting capabilities.