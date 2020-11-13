Content trends: 86% of marketers are frustrated with their traditional CMSs

86% of marketers at large companies have grown frustrated with traditional CMSs, according to new research.

The research, from leading content management system (CMS) provider, Magnolia incorporates data from 1000 CMS users working in IT and marketing across the USA, UK, Germany, Spain and Singapore.

It reveals that for marketing teams, traditional CMSs lack support (36%), flexibility (25%) and are unable to unify IT and marketing (34%), which is holding marketers back from fulfilling their digital experience goals.

The research also found that marketers are switching to a headless CMS to increase the speed at which they publish content (50%) and to create new experiences for their customers (35%). Furthermore, 42% of marketers say they also feel that they are less reliant on IT since making the switch to a headless CMS.

Despite problems with traditional CMSs, many marketers have been reluctant to completely abandon their existing content management systems. Instead, Magnolia’s research reveals that 43% of marketers have adopted a hybrid approach — blending headless technology with various techniques to render previews of digital experiences. This reluctance to go fully headless is due to the lack of the visual interface that shows what the end-user will see, something many marketers still feel they need.

Commenting on the research, Rasmus Skjoldan, CMO at Magnolia said, “Traditional CMSs can work well for companies that have limited content and channels to manage. But for those looking to publish thousands of content pieces across thousands of different digital touchpoints, manually editing this level of content simply isn’t realistic.”

“While a headless CMS offers a great opportunity for marketers to improve content velocity, the lack of a visual interface to design and preview content has been a challenge for marketers. That’s why, at Magnolia, we’ve created a unique visual editor for single-page applications (SPA) which allows marketers to view and manipulate the presentation to the user, yet still work with clean and structured presentation-independent content. This flexible technology helps to bridge the gap for marketers by providing a headless CMS architecture, while also giving authors the context and creative control — equipping them with the tools they need to build great digital experiences.”

