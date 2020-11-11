Consumers embracing immersive technologies in light of pandemic

Immersive technologies such as augmented and virtual reality and 3D content can enhance consumer purchasing confidence and increase online sales, especially critical as we approach the Christmas period, according to a new report.

The global report, “Try It. Trust It. Buy It” from Accenture Interactive examines consumer attitudes towards the online shopping experience, suggesting that consumers are ready for a re-vamped shopping experience.

As a result, brands should be shifting their thinking from investing in one-off immersive experiences to driving scale and efficiency. Some of the key UK/global findings include:

• Immersive experiences can boost consumer confidence in an online purchase by 6% in the UK, and 4% globally

• 64% of leading consumer brands are starting to invest in augmented reality, virtual reality, 3D content and 360-degree video

• Almost half (48%) of British respondents stated that viewing a product without visiting a physical store is their top motivation for using immersive technologies

• Nearly a third (30%) of UK respondents said immersive experiences make them feel a human and physical connection with a product

• British consumers are open to using immersive technologies to evaluate or purchase a number of different products or services, with travel and tourism (45%), entertainment and leisure (42%) and hospitality (41%) coming out on top

The report suggests that as companies increase their focus on these technologies — 64% of leading consumer brands are starting to invest in augmented reality, virtual reality, 3D content and 360-degree video — they should shift their thinking from investing in one-off experiences to driving scale and efficiency to these experiences. In fact, the research indicates that immersive experiences can boost consumer confidence in an online purchase by 4% globally — and by 6% in the UK.

“Customer needs and expectations have shifted dramatically this year, and so too have the parameters within which brands operate, so there is real need for new and exciting ways to drive consumer engagement,” said Pritesh Gadhia, Accenture Interactive lead, UK and Ireland. “Brands need to understand how the rapidly accelerating area of immersive technology can help drive scale in this new era of online shopping.”

The research finds that consumers are ready for a revamped online shopping experience, with two thirds (36%) saying they would pay extra for a product if they could customise or personalise it using immersive technologies. The study also finds that British consumers are open to using immersive technologies to evaluate or purchase a number of different products or services, with travel and tourism (45%), entertainment and leisure (42%) and hospitality (41%) coming out on top.

Consumers also see immersive technologies as foundational for online shopping experiences in the future with more than two fifths (44%) of respondents saying they would be more likely to buy from a brand that uses immersive technologies.

Among some of the report’s other findings:

• Just over a third (34%) of consumers would better remember brands that regularly engage them with immersive technologies

• The same number (34%) of consumers said they are likely to engage with a product using immersive technologies if it provides personalised recommendations to suit their needs

Gadhia continues: “Immersive experiences provide numerous engaging opportunities for consumers, which are more valuable than ever with many unable to shop as they usually would. Using VR or AR, consumers are empowered to check out a hotel before they book it, ‘try on’ a pair of shoes to see if they coordinate with an outfit, or even sample cosmetics such as make up – all from the comfort and safety of their own home. Brands should carefully consider how they can implement immersive technologies as part of their broader marketing strategy to connect with audiences and provide memorable and customised experiences.”

<strong>Methodology</strong>

Accenture Interactive surveyed 3,087 consumers across Europe, North America and the Asia Pacific region who relied on immersive technologies to evaluate and/or purchase a product and/or service online over the previous six months.

<a href=”https://www.accenture.com/us-en/insights/interactive/immersive-technologies”>Read the report here</a>