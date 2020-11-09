Buyagift launches unwanted gift buying service with Joe Swash campaign

As the nation gears up for the festive season, Buyagift has teamed up with TV personality and presenter, Joe Swash, to launch webuyanygift.com – an online service that lets people exchange old, unwanted gifts from Christmas Past.

The site, launched exclusively for Christmas 2020, offers a free and instant online valuation. Users can enter the name of your unwanted gift to get an instant valuation and exchange and upgrade to something more memorable– from spa to racing days.

Webuyanygift.com has been launched by the UK’s leading provider of experience days Buyagift, in a bid to avoid disappointments this Christmas, after research revealed that almost all Brits (94%) pretend to like gifts that in fact turn them off, and two fifths (39%) of us already expect to receive a Christmas present this year that we don’t want2.

The research also revealed that Brits are no strangers to receiving presents they don’t like, with 86% of the UK having received an unwanted gift at least once. These are most likely to have been given from an extended family member (44%), a secret Santa (41%), or surprisingly, a good friend (38%).

The study of 2,000 UK participants also found that 32% of 25-54 year olds have been caught re-gifting an item they didn’t like, by the person who gave them the gift. However, the nation is a charitable one, as Brits are more likely to give presents they don’t like to charity (54%), than give it to someone else (44%), with just 14% throwing the gift away.

What’s more, webuyanygift.com is partnering with Shelter, where the unwanted presents donated to the service will be turned into help for people facing homelessness and bad housing in the UK. Shelter is a nationwide charity that helps millions of people every year struggling with bad housing or homelessness through advice, support, and legal services.

The new website has been launched with TV personality favourite Joe Swash, who has admitted that he doesn’t always get it right first time either.

“When it comes to buying presents for Stacey and the kids, I’ve been known to play it safe and get it wrong a few times… that’s why this new service is such a great idea. We all know about exchanging our old, unwanted cars online – why not do the same for that old gift set or pair of pyjamas that are getting dusty under your bed! It’s especially good to know that not only will the service allow you to get a memorable present that you’ve been eyeing up, but the Shelter partnership also means that you can turn old items in to help for people across the UK this Christmas.”

Speaking on the launch of the brand-new website, Alison Vickery, Marketing & Digital Executive Director at Buyagift said: “After a year that has seen so many of us separated from our loved ones, it’s clear that spending time together is so important, and this year that message couldn’t be truer. That’s why at Buyagift, we’re pleased to offer experienced based presents that allow for exactly that – a day to come together and make memories.

“This year, we are proud to have become a carbon neutral company and we are excited to offer an all-new service that allows shoppers the chance to donate unwanted gifts to charity and turn them in to experiences which creates less wastage. We are proud to be working with the incredible charity partner Shelter to use those old gifts for good and turn them in to help and support those in need this Christmas.“

Webuyanygift.com will be available from Wednesday 28th October, right up until a week before Christmas on Friday 18th December 2020. Swappers will be in with the chance of redeeming one gift per hour.

The Top Ten Most Unwanted Gifts

1. Toiletries (35%)

2. Gift sets (30%)

3. Bubble bath / bath salts (25%)

4. Candle (20%)

5. Jewellery (17%)

6. Socks (16%)

7. Perfume (16%)

8. Mug sets (16%)

9. Books (15%)

10. Knitwear (14%)

Analysing the cities that are most likely to receive unwanted gifts, Plymouth placed first (89%) with lucky Leeds last (81%).

The Top Ten Cities to Receive Unwanted Gifts

1. Plymouth (89%)

2. Southampton (89%)

3. Leicester (89%)

4. Cambridge (88%)

5. Sheffield (88%)

6. London (87%)

7. Edinburgh (86%)

8. Birmingham (85%)

9. Belfast (84%)

10. Newcastle (84%)