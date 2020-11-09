Ad of the week: Amazon tugs heartstrings with Christmas ‘ballet’ ad

Amazon has launched its UK Christmas advert that tackles the covid crisis with an uplifting tale of a young determined dancer.

The ad follows the story of a young dancer whose dreams of taking a lead role are jeopardised due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Titled The Show Must Go On, the heartwarming two-minute advert sees the ballerina prepare for the role of a lifetime.

As lockdown restrictions tighten, the clip shows the dancer continuing to train passionately in and around her neighbourhood, not giving up hope.

The dancer practices at every given opportunity, practicing her pliés in group Zoom classes and pirouetting in her living room but as government restrictions tighten, the show gets cancelled.

Seeing her elder sister’s disappointment, the dancer’s younger sibling makes her a home-made poster, reading “The Show Must Go On – outside, Sunday 7pm”, before rallying their neighbours together for the DIY performance.

The clip ends with members of the community coming together to give the dancer the stage and audience she had wanted all along as she delivers her solo performance on the street outside her home.

The advert, which first aired during the break of The Great British Bake Off on Tuesday night, has since been praised on social media with many thanking Amazon for highlighting the struggle arts workers have faced during the pandemic.

Featuring an original arrangement of ‘The Show Must Go On’ by Queen, the advert was created by Lucky Generals for Amazon, along with French ballet dancer, Taïs Vinolo.

Simon Morris, VP Global Creative at Amazon, said: “Our TV ad is inspired by, and pays tribute to, the unbeatable human spirit and the power of community that we have witnessed so often this year.”

Taïs Vinolo, ballerina and star of the Amazon Christmas 2020 advert, said: “When I was growing up in the French countryside, there were no young black girls studying ballet with hair like mine, or even on TV, meaning I had no one to identify myself with. Being on this shoot helped so much with this, enabling me to own who I really am, who I want to be and what I represent. I am so proud to have been part of this project since the message of it means a lot to me and even more so in this very difficult time that the world is going through.”

