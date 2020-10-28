Pets at Home launches 60-minute Click & Collect service

Pets at Home is launching an express 60-minute Click & Collect service to make online shopping as convenient as possible for customers.

The pet supplies retailer is partnering with order management specialist OneStock to fulfil online orders in one hour, in response to preferences for a fast and flexible delivery option recently revealed by data analysis and customer insights.

Pets at Home will use the new technology to unify its inventory throughout the business, giving visibility of the entire product range to colleagues and shoppers so they can check accurate stock availability across all stores.

Customers will be able to order online and pick up their packages 60 minutes later at their preferred store. Where heavy or large items form part of an order, they can be home delivered separately at a later date.

“Improving convenience sits at the heart of this initiative,” said Chris Holyland, Group Digital Director at Pets at Home. “We know our customers love to collect their orders from our stores, so enhancing the collection experience through the launch of same day, one hour Click & Collect will help us meet expectations. Selecting a proven order management system is key to offering these new services.”

The order management system (OMS) will also deliver fulfilment efficiencies for Pets at Home as part of its overall omnichannel strategy, by reducing logistical costs.

“An optimised OMS is increasingly becoming the cornerstone of every retailer’s IT system across all sectors,” said Romulus Grigoras, CEO of OneStock. “Implementing this customer-centric approach in response to changing expectations will allow Pets at Home to deliver a best-in-class online proposition. Shoppers can check local stores and be confident they can buy the goods and services they need.”

Pets at Home sells online and from 453 stores.

OneStock