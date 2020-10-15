Yeo Valley Organic launches ‘always on’ connected packaging

Food brand Yeo Valley Organic has rolled out connected packaging across all products as part of their new ‘Put Nature First’ brand platform.

Working with connected consumer agency SharpEnd, Yeo Valley Organic can now engage directly with their consumers through their most scalable media asset.

Consumers will be able to use their smartphones to scan the ’Moo-R’ QR codes which can be found on over 100 million products. Linking to their popular ‘Yeokens’ reward program, and bringing to life their ongoing nature-led initiatives, customers will have access to specific product information, brand content and future promotions. The dynamic digital experiences adjust based on the product, customer location and the time of day.

“We’re pleased to bring our customers the next phase of experiences and rewards through this easy to use technology,” said Adrian Carne, Managing Director of Yeo Valley. “Using QR codes across our product family creates fast and seamless access to fantastic rewards and stages our content about putting nature first. We want to inspire others about the benefits of organic and how it’s one crucial factor in addressing our climate crisis. Our content will encourage everyone to put nature first in their own small way, whether that’s buying British organic dairy more often, reducing food waste or encouraging wildlife into their garden. It’s the little things that everyone can do to make a difference and that’s what we’ll be highlighting in our connected packaging.”

“We’re proud to bring Yeo Valley Organic closer than ever to their consumers,” said Cameron Worth, Founder of SharpEnd. “Yeo Valley Organic has always been a brand we love and it’s been a pleasure to work with them on this long term initiative.”

The campaign utilises SharpEnd’s connected data and experience platform – io.tt – to issue, manage and measure over 100 million identities and ensure each digital experience can be enhanced as Yeo Valley’s campaign evolves. Through io.tt analytics Yeo Valley Organic can build consumer profiles and track engagement across the product portfolio.

Yeo Valley – Put Nature First from SharpEnd on Vimeo.