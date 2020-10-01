Pinterest boosts shopping features ahead of festive rush

Pinterest has launched a range of new features letting users shop directly from Pins, on boards, from search, as well as new monetising shopping surfaces for UK advertisers.

Launching this week, a new shop section will appear on search, making it easy to shop in-stock products from a range of retailers when searching for terms like “winter outfits”, “office decor”, and “kitchen remodel”.

Pinterest has also added price and brand filters.

The key features are:

Shop from a board: When a Pinner visits their home decor or fashion board, they’ll now see a Shop section that shows products from or inspired by the Pins on their board. Just as if a shopping list has been created for their boards, Pinners will see in-stock products based on what they’ve been saving for a room or look.

Shop from Pins: Pinterest has made updates to visual search to make more products shoppable within Pins. Just click “shop similar” to see related in-stock products for looks and rooms.

Shopping Spotlights: Shopping spotlights introduce shoppable inspiration to Pinners based on insights and experts – it’s like your favourite fashion or home magazine brought to life right on the search tab. Shopping spotlights are curated, which means the content is high-quality and fresh. Through partnerships with publishers and creators like Stylist and The Anna Edit, Pinterest brings expert-selected shoppable content to Pinners before they even start their search.

Shopping in Lens: Shopping with Lens connects real-world, offline inspiration to online ideas that are Shoppable on Pinterest, powered by visual search. Pinners can use the Pinterest camera to search their surroundings and find shoppable products as a result.

Product Pin Closeup: Product pin closeups are getting a refresh with more features to make the experience even more shoppable for Pinners as they make their purchase considerations.

Monetising shopping experiences: Ads in new organic shopping surfaces like visual search and shop mode.

These features will make shopping easier for consumers and help retailers of all sizes get discovered and distributed in the spaces where UK Pinners are most likely to shop.