Industry veteran Bob Ivins Joins TVSquared as Chief Strategy Officer

Cross-platform measurement firm TV Squared has announced that Bob Ivins has joined as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO).

A three-decade industry veteran, Ivins is widely recognised for pioneering data-driven advertising, and promoting better transparency and collaboration throughout the TV ecosystem.

As CSO, Ivins will help TVSquared continue to revolutionise the industry to ensure that advertisers can measure the impact of TV on business outcomes and reach the right audiences at scale.

“TVSquared has not only built a world-class, always-on platform, but has also worked tirelessly to push the industry out of its comfort zone to change it for the better,” said Ivins. “From the start, TVSquared has focused on one thing – improving TV measurement. As CSO, my focus will be on continuing to provide the buy- and sell-sides with the tools needed to measure TV in the way people consume it, across time, devices and platforms.”

Ivins joins TVSquared from Ampersand, where he was Chief Data Officer, leading the development of its advanced TV and media offerings. He has held executive-level roles at Mindshare, serving as the agency’s first Chief Data Officer; Comcast, where he developed its Audience Interconnect Database; and Comscore, where he ran European operations. He has also held senior roles at Nielsen, Yahoo and I/Pro, the first mover in web measurement.

“Bob is an industry veteran with experience and vision to help us continue to drive the industry forward,” said Jo Kinsella, President, TVSquared. “He is an excellent addition to the TVSquared team, and will be instrumental in supporting the adoption of authenticated audiences and simplified cross-platform measurement to our global client base.”

“At a time when TVSquared is experiencing unprecedented growth, we are thrilled to have Bob – and his proven track record of driving transformation through measurement – to our executive team,” said Calum Smeaton, CEO and Founder, TVSquared.

Powering today’s TV ecosystem, TVSquared provides unified cross-platform measurement and audience activation at scale, arming advertisers with the insights to prove reach, frequency, outcomes and unique incremental reach by channel.

