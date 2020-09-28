Ted Baker fulfils 101,000 extra online orders by shipping directly from stores

Ted Baker has fulfilled an extra 101,000 online orders in one year following a new omnichannel initiative, which sees a proportion of orders packed and shipped by stores.

The British fashion and lifestyle brand is partnering with order management specialist OneStock to enhance its service and improve customer experience.

With real-time visibility of stock across all channels, Ted Baker can intelligently orchestrate orders to optimise product availability, regardless of the location of items across its store estate and distribution facilities. If warehouses are out of stock of a customer’s desired item, stores have the opportunity to claim the order via a dedicated app and win the sale, adding an element of gamification.

The extra orders represent an 8% increase in UK ecommerce turnover, with just 30 stores activated.

“OneStock’s capabilities are enabling us to broaden the ecommerce offering in our stores, driving margin through extra sales along with the improved management of our total inventory,” said Clare Harrison-Empson, Director of Operations at Ted Baker. “Results in the first year have exceeded our expectations, and the OMS continues to be a real success. Ship from store is now a must-have for every omnichannel retailer.”

Ted Baker now sees fewer stockouts, an increase in the number of items sold at full price, and a reduction in seasonal markdowns. Logistical costs relating to order fulfilment are also less.

Last December, 30,000 orders, equating to 13% of total UK ecommerce turnover for the period, were fulfilled by stores. Prior to the introduction of ship from store technology, these orders would have been lost.

“Like many retailers in recent times, Ted Baker has seen significant growth in ecommerce, with sales surging 35% year-on-year – bringing its stores into the mix to create a unified operation and service extra demand has provided excellent results in terms of sales, motivation of store associates and above all customer satisfaction,” said Romulus Grigoras, CEO of OneStock. “Shoppers also receive an enhanced delivery promise due to the accuracy and reliability of stock and delivery information.”

In addition to Ship-from-Store, Ted Baker has seen an increased demand for Click & Collect, which is part of OneStock’s OMS (order management system) cloud suite. Five months after launch, orders multiplied six-fold, and gave staff the ability to up-sell during customer visits.

Ted Baker sells premium fashion for men and women alongside a children’s and homeware range in 564 stores across the UK, Europe and North America, generating annual revenues of £630 million.

The retailer is now looking to expand its use of OneStock’s technology internationally.