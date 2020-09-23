Sublime and Xandr partner on programmatic ‘guaranteed high-impact’ ad campaigns

Ad tech firms Sublime and Xandr are partnering to deliver Programmatic Guaranteed advertising campaigns for high-impact ad units.

Built on Sublime’s programmatic multi-device campaigns for skin formats and delivered on Xandr’s strategic selling platform, Xandr Monetize, the Programmatic Guaranteed campaign enables advertisers, media agencies, and trading desks to guarantee advertising placements for high-impact campaigns across Sublime’s network of partner sites.

Xandr’s Programmatic Guaranteed model enables buyers to execute direct reserved deals with a selection of premium publishers programmatically.

PG (Programmatic Guaranteed) offers direct and scaled access to premium audiences and brand safe inventory, secure impressions at a fixed rate and drives campaign efficiency through quick set up and direct access to reporting.

By launching Programmatic Guaranteed high-impact campaigns on Xandr Monetize, Sublime allows buyers to transparently activate impactful campaigns across multiple platforms via their own DSPs.

www.sublime.xyz

Xandr