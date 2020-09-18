Mobile gamers ‘prefer audio ads over other formats’

Adult mobile game players prefer audio ads over other monetisation models in mobile games, according to new research.

The YouGov survey, commissioned by AudioMob, quizzed 1,249 players about their preferences in mobile games.

The results revealed that consumers have a preference for audio advertising, surpassing other popular monetisation models such as rewarded video and in-app purchases.

The new research is significant as brands and advertisers seek new and innovative channels to access and engage audiences in the current attention economy.

The YouGov survey revealed that 86% of adults, who have played mobile games, dislike full screen ads in mobile games. Two-thirds (67%) of respondents said they would prefer adverts which do not stop game play (e.g. audio ads) over full screen ads, and it also seems that audio ads are starting to gain popularity over IAPs, with 28% of respondents favouring audio ads, over in app purchases (26%).

These findings are significant to the advertising industry and marketers who are seeking new ways to target and market to audiences in the current attention economy. Audio ads have been gaining in adoption over the last couple of months as a new means to monetise via people’s listening habits, with brands like Spotify, Google and Adidas jumping in on the action. In the same YouGov survey, 63% of respondents revealed that they listen to music on their mobile phones whilst playing games (at least once). This means that there is a golden opportunity to target a potential 1.5 billion consumers while they are playing mobile games, with numbers expected to grow.( add line about video interrupting users when listening to music)

AudioMob, one of Google’s most exciting startups, is leading the charge for audio by pioneering the rewarded audio advertising format in mobile games. AudioMob’s rewarded audio format, which offers a popular alternative to rewarded video, helps game developers monetise their games while not interrupting gameplay with its simple and elegant plugin. This is a win-win-win for developers, players and advertisers: Game developers are able to generate revenue without damaging retention; users are able to enjoy free games without disruption and advertisers are able to connect brands with users in a new, efficient and meaningful way. In fact early indications are that rewarded audio is tipped to replace banner ads as the most effective non-intrusive ad solution available to advertisers. With the ambition to create great ad experiences for players, AudioMob’s rewarded audio ad units are flexible and bespoke, allowing advertisers full control of where they want to place an ad within a game and who they want to target. This is especially useful for brands as it creates a brand-safe environment, but also for consumers as it creates positive listening environments. Because rewarded audio ads don’t interrupt gameplay, ads are delivered in a less abrasive and more meaningful way to consumers, which can help conversion and CPM.

Christian Facey, CEO and co-founder of AudioMob says: “We are offering brands a way of tapping into the massive potential that audio advertising offers in games, and the research backs up the fact that it is a much needed alternative. We are happy to be providing a new channel that gives access to wider audiences while providing a brand-safe environment.”

Today, attention is a precious commodity that is in high demand, and while it is estimated that U.S. consumers see between 2500-5000 ad messages per day only one fifth of those actually get viewed according to a new report by WARC. As a result, advertisers are seeking new ways to capture audiences and successfully engage them. Enter audio advertising.

Audio presents an “alternative opportunity for marketers to step away from visual clutter and connect with consumers via auditory based attention” according to WARC. Over the last year audio ad sales have generated $18billion in the US alone, and the IAB estimates digital audio ad sales to triple over the next year. AudioMob, is building the infrastructure to connect the $18 billion audio ad industry to the $77 billion gaming industry, providing advertisers a unique opportunity to access unparalleled audience reach and data through the audio format.

All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 2,200 adults, of which 1,249 adults who have played mobile games. Fieldwork was undertaken between 7th – 8th July 2020. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all UK adults (aged 18+).