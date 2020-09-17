Taboola and IAS Partner on brand safety solution for clients

Native ad platform Taboola has struck a partnership with ad verification platform Integral Ad Science (IAS) to introduce an industry-first pre-bid brand safety technology for performance advertisers.

The move directly applies pre-bid brand safety within a native discovery platform. With this integration, performance advertisers have the ability to achieve their marketing goals across Taboola’s large audience of 1.4 billion people each month, while ensuring brand safety.

“As the advertising world evolves there is one constant – brands need to be able to spend with confidence,” said Adam Singolda, Founder and CEO at Taboola. “Now Taboola’s large number of global advertisers can feel secure knowing that their content will only appear in locations that have been deemed appropriate by IAS technology. IAS has proven to be a brand safety innovator and a key strategic partner for Taboola. By extending our partnership and introducing this first-to-market offering, we’re giving advertisers yet another way to benefit from Taboola’s audience scale and ultimately ensure ROI.”

Taboola has worked with IAS for several years to build new products and optimize their publisher inventory according to IAS technology, however, this new development exposes these segments to advertisers directly within the Taboola ads console. This gives advertisers the control to opt-in to pre-bid brand safety targeting on any campaign.

“Performance advertisers don’t have to sacrifice brand safety to obtain the scale they’re looking for,” said Craig Ziegler, VP Product Management, IAS. “We’re giving advertisers an intuitive way to ensure their ad placements are brand safe directly within Taboola’s technology as they begin a campaign.”

Early results of the pre-bid integration have seen great success. Winterbridge Media, a longstanding partner of both Taboola and IAS, noted that they have seen high performance with brand suitable adjacencies.

“We were thrilled to be early adopters of Taboola’s new pre-bid integration with IAS. After thoroughly ‘field testing’ their solution, we quickly rolled it out to one of our key accounts in the Financial Services vertical. Since doing so, we’ve achieved strong performance and are yielding positive results — all while retaining our high brand safety standards,” said George Mavros, Managing Partner, Digital, Winterbridge Media. “This partnership between IAS and Taboola has prompted our agency to invest more in Native Display advertising. Winterbridge Media is now eager to recommend this capability to more of our direct response clients who have a keen focus on the brand safety of their digital marketing campaigns.”

IAS is the global leader in digital ad verification, offering technologies that drive high-quality advertising media. Taboola and IAS have worked together since 2017. IAS’s pre-bid segments enable buyers to proactively target only high-quality ads, remove poor inventory from the bid pool, and increase overall programmatic performance above industry benchmarks.

integralads.com