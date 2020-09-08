Zoom partners US Open Tennis Championships for ‘VIP Virtual Experience’

Zoom has struck a deal with the United States Tennis Association to deliver virtual experiences during the US Open Tennis Championships.

VIP Experiences will include two private VIP virtual hospitality events and a celebrity fundraising event for the USTA Foundation.

The virtual hospitality events will be open to VIP guests invited by Zoom, and feature Q&As with tennis legends, celebrity interactions, and tutorials for the iconic Honey Deuce cocktail and other classic US Open culinary offerings. These two events will serve as innovative ways to provide engaging and unique experiences for premium guests to interact with – and provide lasting memories for – top prospects.

In addition, a celebrity-hosted opening night fundraising gala will be held on August 31 via Zoom. The fundraising event is in lieu of the traditional Opening Night Gala that is held on-site each year to benefit the USTA Foundation – the charitable arm of the USTA. This year’s event will be hosted by Alec Baldwin and will support the “Rally To Rebuild” campaign. Launched in June, the campaign is a call to action to support National Junior Tennis Learning (NJTL) chapters across the country.

As part of a larger campaign, the USTA is paying tribute to local healthcare workers. The USTA will honor 14 “Healthcare Champions” from around the globe in a “Champion-to-Champion” virtual interview series conducted on Zoom. Before the start of each match, during the virtual coin toss, a former US Open Champion will recognize a Healthcare Champion who has worked tirelessly to save lives in the fight against COVID-19.

“This year has compelled the tournament to innovate in very different ways. This new and exciting partnership with Zoom enables us to leverage their best-in-class capabilities to re-imagine spectacular in a virtual environment,” said Lew Sherr, Chief Revenue Officer, USTA. “We also greatly appreciate their support for the USTA Foundation and our efforts to celebrate healthcare champions across the globe.”

“It’s thrilling to partner with organizations that share our innovative spirit,” said Janine Pelosi, CMO, Zoom. “We’re constantly thinking of ways to engage with our customers in this new world of robust virtual experiences. We’re also deeply thankful for, and proud to support the USTA in paying tribute to all of the healthcare workers who have been on the frontlines caring for those affected by COVID-19.”

CAA Sports helped facilitate this partnership through its global representation of the USTA.