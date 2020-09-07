Takeaway apps: What do Deliveroo, Uber Eats and Just Eat know about your data?

What personal data is being collected when ordering your favourite takeaway online with the likes of Deliveroo, JustEat and UberEats? A new study has analysed privacy policies from the UK’s most popular food apps.

Whilst the nation was in lockdown, restaurants closed their doors, the UK became increasingly reliant on food delivery services and apps to bring eating out- in.

Now restaurants have reopened, the convenience of ordering your favourite meal straight to your door remains.

To find out more Rightly.co.uk looked into each firm’s privacy policies and found that the UKs major food delivery services collect and store your data, and share it with third parties.

Some of key findings have shown:

Deliveroo- collects your basic information, such as name, contact details, address and age. If you consent, they will also collect your health information e.g food allergies and intolerances. They will also share your data with third parties such as Snapchat, Twitter and Google.

collects your basic information, such as name, contact details, address and age. If you consent, they will also collect your health information e.g food allergies and intolerances. They will also share your data with third parties such as Snapchat, Twitter and Google. Just Eat- Will collect your basic information, payment details and buying habits. They also share information with third parties such as Twitter and Facebook for advertising purposes.

Will collect your basic information, payment details and buying habits. They also share information with third parties such as Twitter and Facebook for advertising purposes. UberEats app- collects your location data, the features/pages that you view on the app. The times and dates you access the app. UberEats too, shares your data with third parties to sites such as Linkedin, Indeed Yahoo, Facebook and Adobe.

The full report can be found here