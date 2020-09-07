Coca-Cola partners Sky Sports for new Premier League ‘mockumentary’ campaign

Coca-Cola Great Britain has launched a new content marketing campaign for the start of the Premier league with bespoke ‘mockumentary’ starring comedian Mo Gilligan.

The partnership with Sky Media will take place on the Sky Sports’ Fanzone experience throughout the Premier League season.

The partnership, brokered by MediaCom, encourages football fans and households to make their home the “home end” for live games and enjoy a Coca-Cola Zero Sugar as part of their at-home matchday routine.

Sarah Jones, Director of Planning at Sky Media, commented, “Football is back, but not quite as we know it. While the nation’s passion for the sport remains unwavering, passing through turnstiles on a matchday is unfortunately a while off for most fans. Mo’s comedic recreation of the classic aspects of stadium life will naturally strike a chord with football fans to create a true affiliation with the brand.”

The creative reveals Mo Gilligan’s transformation of his home into an ‘authentic’ sofa screening experience, proudly stating “if I’m going to watch the game at home, I’m going to watch it properly”. Bringing all of the atmosphere of the stadium, the branded content mirrors households up and down the country, where fans are eager to replicate the same gameday buzz from their TV screens. Mo sets up his very own turnstile at his front door and a supporters stand featuring carboard cut outs of friends who he talks to via Sky Sports Fanzone – the app which lets you watch sport with family and friends live – plus post predictions, join polls and play quizzes – all the while enjoying a Coca-Cola Zero Sugar of course.

Oliver Bridge, GB&I Senior Brand Manager at Coca Cola Great Britain, said “The Sky Fanzone partnership is the perfect way for Premier League fans to supercharge their football experience with Coca-Cola, and truly make their Home the Home End week in, week out. We are really excited to launch this brand association in not only Sky’s digital experience but also across their broadcast channels in time for the long-awaited new season.”

The campaign with Sky Media aligns with Coca-Cola’s wider ‘Make Your Home The Home End’ campaign, including an on-pack promotion for fans to win their club’s shirt for the new season. The creative content will run on TV, VOD and through Sky Sports Fanzone from the 7th September 2020 until the end of the Premier League season in May 2021. The partnership was brokered by MediaCom and the creative content was produced by Sky Media and directed by Tom Clarkson, a comedy director represented by Darling Films.