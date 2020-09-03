Shpock rebrands to focus on ‘joy of selling during troubling times’

Adevinta owned UK-wide marketplace Shpock has launched its rebrand globally with a new brand tagline to highlight ‘The Joy of Selling’.

The new logo reflects the latest design trends of clarity and minimalism; a true brand for the 2020s.

The update is currently rolling out across the Shpock mobile app and website and will underpin Shpock’s core communications and messaging.

Shpock’s new branding introduces a bold and confident look, designed to stand out as one of the UK’s leading marketplaces. Developed in conjunction with Koto, Shpock users can expect a fun, enthusiastic and self-assured tone from the brand that reflects its evolution from a local classifieds board, to a UK-wide transactional marketplace.

Shpock’s new look is designed to reflect the joyfulness that Shpock users feel when they use the platform. The company states: “Buying and selling second-hand is a great for you, your wallet, and your planet. It brings a smile to your face. Or as Shpock calls it: The Joy of Selling.”

Esteve Jané, CEO of Shpock comments, “Shpock has seen big changes this year, and as we evolve into a transactional UK-wide marketplace, we need a brand that reflects our new position in the market. Our vision for Shpock is to create a fast, safe, and trusted marketplace, and with our all-new look, we can communicate what makes Shpock so special. From our bold new font to the fun and playful Shparkle, we think our new brand will bring a smile to new and existing users as they experience the joy of selling.”

