The 5 flying car projects closest to reality

A first-generation flying car could cost as little as £95,000, with that 38% of active flying car projects currently in the flight-testing stage, according to new research.

New research from comparison and switching site, Uswitch indicates that of the 101 flying vehicles included in the research, five have reached the certification stage – waiting to see whether they’ll be permitted for personal and commercial use.

Here are the 5 closest to reality so you know what to expect:

Astro Elroy – with a name that will conjure up instant nostalgia to any Jetsons fans, this small aircraft is designed for use in densely populated urban environments, perhaps making autonomous flying cars over our streets a reality sooner than you’d think.

LIFT Hexa – an all-electric single-passenger aircraft aimed at tourists and short-distance travel; this rotor heavy vehicle would make waiting in traffic on the way to your hotel a thing of the past. As it's classed as an 'powered ultralight' by the FAA – it doesn't even require a pilot's license!

HOVERSURF – easily the most sci-fi looking of the five ambitious eVTOL projects at certification stage, this 'hoverbike' has even drawn the interest of Dubai's police force for use as a first response vehicle to access hard to reach areas.

AgustaWestland AW609 – this project was designed to transport VIPs like an exclusive aerial taxi. Its vertical take-off mirrors its smaller flying car (and hoverbike) counterparts but, to fulfil longer journeys it can tilt its rotors ahead like a more conventional aircraft.

PAL-V – created by a Dutch company determined to offer the first commercially available flying car, the PAL-V (Personal Air and Land Vehicle) hasa 2-person capacity and is able to travel on public roads when not soaring above them.

Other Key findings in this research:

• Uber’s Flying Taxi will cost an estimated £4.24 per mile which means it would only cost 64p more per mile than an average London taxi

• Soon you’ll be able to buy a flying car for as little as £95,000 – That’s cheaper than a Porsche.

• Although people are looking forward to seeing flying cars, a 2019 global survey of 10,000 people found that 80% of people are concerned that they won’t be safe

• The global market for flying cars is projected to reach £1.2 trillion by 2040

Source: Uswitch