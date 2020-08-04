GSK partners with Gay Times for Sensodyne and Voltarol brand campaigns

GSK Consumer Healthcare is launching a series of brand marketing campaigns specifically targeting the LGBTQ+ community, thanks to a new partnership with Gay Times Group.

The partnership, a series of bespoke short films brokered by Publicis Media’s platformGSK, with Gay Times Group, is the first of many partnerships GSK and Publicis Media will be developing in this space and signals a determination from both to increase the positive diversity and representation of LGBTQ+ people, and other diverse audiences, in its advertising.

The first campaign for Sensodyne, called ‘Ice Cold Faces’, will run throughout August and shows a montage of vibrant individuals trying to enjoy a summer ice cream or cold cocktail until it touches their sensitive teeth.

The activity aims to capture the attention of the audience through the colourful, fast-paced creative that also makes reference to previous Sensodyne campaigns in a light-hearted way, whilst demonstrating the product’s key benefit – effective relief from the pain of sensitive teeth.

The second campaign for Voltarol, called ‘Alternative Queer Hobbies’, follows on 19th August and will run for a month. The campaign features short social films, including individuals found with the help of community group Pride Sports, sharing their first-hand experiences of connecting through outdoor passions such as rowing, boxing and cycling. Shot on location using user-generated content, the films are designed to express people’s renewed love of the great outdoors and their joy of movement. GSK’s Spectrum ERG will more broadly be supporting Pride Sports, including partnering on a series of webinars and helping provide individual sports clubs with guidance and consultancy.

The campaigns, devised by platformGSK in collaboration with Gay Times, will run exclusively across the publisher’s website and social channels throughout August. The films were produced by GTX, the in-house production arm of the Gay Times Group.

Jerry Daykin, Senior Media Director, EMEA, GSK Consumer Healthcare said: “We believe good marketing starts by putting the consumer at the heart, and that also means reflecting the diversity of modern society. We also believe in the power of diversity to cut through to broader audiences, and the power of positive representation to tackle stereotypes. Representation matters at GSK and we are committed to driving this change across our business, through individual partnerships like this, and more broadly in our role co-leading the WFA’s Inclusion & Diversity Task force.

Louise Vincer, Digital & Marketing Acceleration Director, GBI, GSK Consumer Healthcare said: “The LGBTQ+ community is a rich, varied and valuable audience, and there is much more that we can do to effectively engage them with better targeting and tailored content. Our products are designed for everyone and we’re grateful to be starting this journey with GAY TIMES to celebrate the breadth of that audience.”

Chris Priest, Managing Partner, platformGSK (Publicis Media), said: “We’re really excited to partner with GAY TIMES on this campaign and to continue to support both Publicis and GSK’s commitment to diversity and inclusion across the work we do.”

Tag Warner, CEO, GAY TIMES Group said: “We’re delighted to have partnered with platformGSK for these campaigns targeted towards the LGBTQ+ community. It’s clear that platformGSK, GAY TIMES and GSK Consumer Healthcare have shared values in platforming diverse voices and advocating for better representation across marketing. These campaigns will showcase multiple facets of our diverse community and we’re pleased to be reinforcing our commitment that brands engage with the community throughout the year and not just for Pride month.”

gaytimes.co.uk