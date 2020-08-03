Screwfix continues to be the ‘Official Partner of Sky Sports Football’

Screwfix is set to continue its long-standing alignment with football coverage on Sky Sports, Quest and S4C ahead of the upcoming 2020/21 season.

Sky Media and Wavemaker agreed a seven-figure deal which will see Screwfix continue its exclusive sponsorship of Sky Sports’ broadcast and digital coverage of the English Football League (EFL) and the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL), with more sponsored games than ever before.

As well as the EFL and SPFL, the hardware retailer has also renewed its ‘whistle-to-whistle’ sponsorship of the Carabao Cup on Sky Sports. Screwfix is sponsoring over 200 live games on Sky Sports Football across the season. The agreement also includes sponsorship of the EFL and Carabao Cup highlights shows on Quest. In addition, Screwfix will continue as sponsors of S4C’s Cymru Premier League coverage.

The sponsorship continues for a seventh consecutive season since its inception in 2014, which has seen a positive brand perception uplift across all metrics. The partnership has increased consideration amongst viewers by 15% and cemented Screwfix as one of the top trade brands in the UK.

As part of the renewal, Screwfix can now use the Sky Sports Football logo and Official Partner designation in its owned and bought media.

The media package comprises 15-second and 5-second idents, digital display takeovers and video bumpers, aligned to the sponsored content.

David Moore, Director of Marketing at Screwfix said: “We are proud to be continue as the Official Partner of Sky Sports Football. With over 80% of our customers watching or attending games of their choice, this partnership gives us the opportunity to interact each week. We look forward to working with Sky Media over the coming year”

Sarah Jones, Director of Planning at Sky Media said: “Our long-standing partnership with Screwfix has gone from strength to strength since its inception in 2014. Now spanning the EPL, SPFL and Cymru Premier League across Sky Sports, S4C and Quest we’re thrilled to continue to be a key driver of Screwfix’s success.”

Jamie Page, Business Director – Content Lead, at Wavemaker said: “Wavemaker Content is incredibly excited to have brokered this fantastic deal between Screwfix and Sky Sports Football. The breadth of this partnership offers exciting opportunities for Screwfix and we are convinced the partnership will continue to positively provoke growth for them. We look forward to collaborating with Screwfix and Sky and can’t wait to get started!”