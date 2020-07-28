Gumtree partners Bauer with local community campaign

Online marketplace Gumtree has partnered with Bauer Media on a new radio and social media campaign to champion the country as we get back to business and to provide inspiration for making the most of the “new normal”.

With local communities proving a lifeline for many during lockdown, the campaign will tap into Gumtree’s 20 years of experience helping individuals and businesses to connect with their neighbourhoods to find whatever they need quickly, locally and affordably.

The campaign, orchestrated by MediaCom, will run until September 2020 across national radio stations Magic Radio, Absolute Radio and KISS and include competitions, Bauer InStream activity, social and on-air promotions.

The playful campaign – which includes games such as ‘Play Your Cars Right’ – will focus on the joy of finding what you need locally by highlighting the abundance of services, motors and second-hand items available – whether that’s a DIY expert for homeowners, removals for home-movers or those on the hunt for new wheels for a staycation. Indeed, Gumtree experienced a 24% increase* in searches for second-hand cars during lockdown, so the campaign will demonstrate the broad variety of used cars, campervans, bikes, mopeds, and other vehicles available to buy on Gumtree Motors, which has more private car listings than any other site**.

Gumtree has chosen radio for this latest campaign as the medium has remained resilient during the Covid-19 outbreak. According to Bauer Media research, 88% of people have listened to radio since lockdown, with 25% stating that they had listened to more radio than before. Bauer also recently recorded a 13% uplift in streaming compared to before lockdown. Bauer’s unique and far-reaching audience proposition allows Gumtree to target those looking for a second-hand vehicle with more relevant messaging, as well as reaching the entrepreneurs, savvy shoppers and community champions who power re-commerce on Gumtree.

The radio campaign follows Gumtree’s Thankyou to the Neighbourhood TV advertising campaign, which thanked the UK for staying indoors and trading responsibly during lockdown.

Hannah Rouch, Gumtree’s Chief Marketing Officer, said: “Community has always been at the heart of Gumtree and for the past 20 years we’ve been helping communities around the country to buy, sell and share. Now more than ever, we’re proud to support small businesses as they get back up and running and to help people around the UK save more when they’re looking for the things they need most”.

“Since lockdown restrictions began to ease, we’ve seen a huge surge in demand in everything from cars to caravans, camping equipment to surf boards, as people look for new ways to holiday and travel safely in the UK. Gumtree is the perfect platform to connect people with their communities, helping them to find whatever they need to make their summer special closer to home. We’re proud to partner with Bauer Media to showcase the opportunities Gumtree can provide, and champion Britain getting back to business.”

Stewart Kelly, Associate Director, MediaCom UK, said: “In these unprecedented times community is more important than ever, so we wanted to ensure Gumtree remains at the forefront of helping people connect with and support their local small businesses. By partnering with Bauer Media and utilising their wide portfolio of radio stations, we were able to tap into many facets of these communities and make people feel like with Gumtree, we are all in this together”

Abby Carvosso, Group Managing Director, Bauer Media Advertising, said: “We’re thrilled to be working with Gumtree on this campaign because just like them, connecting people is at the heart of our business. Our Bauer radio stations have been a vital part of many people’s lives during lockdown, providing companionship, a sense of community and a trusted connection to the outside world. This campaign therefore perfectly aligns with our loyal listeners’ wants and needs and helps ensure Gumtree is front of mind when audiences think of buying, selling and sharing goods.”

The ‘Lucky to be Local’ radio campaign launched on 15th July and runs until 4th September 2020.

Absolute Radio: ‘Play your Cars Right’

Between the 20th-24th July, Absolute Radio ran a high-profile home time promotion for Gumtree Motors, ‘Play Your Cars Right’, highlighting the range of second-hand cars available on the platform. Every day, listeners had a chance to win up to £1,000, by guessing if the price of a car, chosen from Gumtree, was higher or lower than the previous car.

Magic Radio: ‘How well do you know your community?’

Between the 17th-21st August, Gumtree will be hosting a bespoke breakfast promotion on Magic Radio, tapping into the importance of local communities by testing listeners knowledge of their hometown. Listeners will work with other people from the same area to answer questions about their town, each correct answer will go towards a prize fund and the person with the most correct answers will win up to £1,000.

Kiss FM

With travel and holiday options restricted in 2020, Gumtree and Kiss FM will be running a weeklong promotion across the KISS Network, from the 24th August. Showcasing Gumtree as the go to platform for high quality, local items for a staycation – from caravans to surfboards. Targeting a younger audience, students will have the chance to win £1,000 towards the staycation of their choice.