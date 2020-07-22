Microsoft integrates Shutterstock for advertisers

Microsoft advertisers in the UK, US, Canada, and Australia will have free access to more than 320 million Shutterstock images within their Microsoft Audience Ads creation workflow through the Shutterstock API.

This allows advertisers to browse, preview, license, and create ads using commercially licensed images in minutes. I spotted you wrote a piece around Shutterstock’s launch of its self-serve API subscriptions last year.

The first application of the integration provides free access to millions of commercially licensed images to customers of the Microsoft Audience Network, their programmatic native advertising offering.

Advertisers can search, preview, and apply any Shutterstock image in the Microsoft Advertising user interface, allowing them to create beautiful campaigns faster than ever and without having to leave the ad creation workflow. The new Shutterstock images feature was initially piloted in a closed beta program. Following a highly successful beta, the feature is now available to advertisers in the U.K. and the U.S and will expand to other markets later in the year. The high-quality native placement ads are served across Microsoft owned and operated sites including MSN, Outlook.com and Microsoft Edge, and on select premium publisher partners such as CBS Sports, Everyday Health, Fox Business, the Atlantic, Apartment Therapy and Reuters.

As the Coronavirus pandemic continues, businesses around the world are increasingly shifting to digital to meet their customers where they are spending more time than ever before. According to a recent eMarketer study, the average time spent per day with digital media is forecasted to increase by nearly 12% in 2020 compared to the previous year, with the average U.S. adult spending more than 7.5 hours online. This digital transformation trend calls for businesses to create engaging advertising content that will capture attention amidst the noise.

“Against the backdrop of a rapidly changing environment, businesses of all sizes are strapped for time and budget and looking for ways to remain top-of-mind with their audience,” said Stan Pavlovsky, CEO of Shutterstock. “Microsoft’s suite of advertising offerings empower businesses to increase ad relevance and deliver targeted visual messages that achieve their marketing goals.”

“Our seamless integration with Shutterstock’s API allows us to give our customers additional resources during this unpredictable time. By providing access to commercially licensed images for use within Microsoft Advertising campaigns, we are enabling advertisers to easily and effectively deliver top-performing ads that resonate with their target audiences” said Haily De La Cruz, Senior Program Manager at Microsoft Advertising.

The Shutterstock integration into Microsoft Advertising helps advertisers to find:

• Authentic high-quality images that reflect scenes from everyday life

• Images from specific regions to create localized campaigns

• Diverse and thoughtful visual representations of all demographics and identities

Microsoft customers interested in joining the beta can contact their Microsoft Advertising account manager to get started with audience campaigns. Explore how the integration works here and learn how to get started with Microsoft Audience Ads by joining this webinar on July 23rd.