Index Exchange and JW Player partner to boost video ads

Ad exchange Index Exchange has partnered with video platform JW Player to deliver video supply to its demand marketplace.

JW Player’s Video Player Bidding streamlines the entire header ad bidding process for publishers. With this partnership, IX’s best-in-class advertising technology solutions combine with JW Player’s massive global publisher footprint to solve implementation challenges and allow publishers to maximize their revenue.

This move will connect eligible publishers’ digital video inventory directly with a diverse pool of demand from advertisers and marketers, unlocking previously untapped budgets.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Index Exchange as we continue to help publishers demystify the complexities of video header bidding,” said Michael Schwalb, Co-GM of Advertising at JW Player. “Those who leverage this turnkey solution will be able to maximize advertising revenue all while maintaining a positive user experience.”

Implementation on the publisher side is extremely simple, as the integration can be enabled with a single click. The integration also provides the benefit of reduced latency, leading to higher fill rates as well as greater ad revenue.

“For quite a while, the digital marketplace has been challenged with marrying the benefits of header bidding with video advertising.” said Scott Mulqueen, Vice President, Programmatic and Data Product Operations at Trusted Media Brands. “Being able to work directly with JW Player and Index Exchange, the video technology host and the marketplace respectively, has seamlessly made our video ad inventory available to advertisers. As a result of integrating, Trusted Media Brands premium video inventory is now available for purchase even more efficiently and effectively than ever before.”

For publishers with the IX Library enabled, Identity buying capabilities are also available via Video Player Bidding.

“At a time when leveraging opportunities to boost ad spend lift is more critical than ever, we’re looking forward to helping our publisher partners maximize their revenue via this partnership,” said Alex Gardner, Index Exchange’s Chief Revenue Officer. “While we’ve been operating within the video medium for a long time, we’re excited to further evolve and scale our capabilities with this innovative, multi-channel solution.”

Over the course of the next few months, Index Exchange will be announcing additional capabilities around its growing omnichannel offerings.

