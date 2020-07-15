App Annie launches ‘Ascend’ to boost mobile advertising

Mobile data and analytics company App Annie has launched Ascend, a mobile performance suite that provides both app market data as well as advertising analytics.

Ascend aims to address the fragmentation that exists within the ad tech ecosystem and will be critical in helping app publishers and marketers get instant insight into how they are performing, all via a single dashboard.

”Ascend takes away the burden of integrating, maintaining and constantly updating dozens of APIs, allowing us to focus on what matters: achieving our KPIs and improving our campaigns. Thanks to the critical insights Ascend provides, via it’s well designed reporting tools, it has become an essential part of our marketing analytics infrastructure.” Spiros Christakopoulos, Director of Marketing, Reddit.

“We are proud to be the first company to offer a side-by-side mobile view of both market data and your own analytics to maximize performance. App Annie Ascend enables publishers and brands across the globe to easily aggregate disparate advertising data sources, assemble them in to a single view and drive actionable insights.” said Ted Krantz, CEO, App Annie.

“The combination of App Annie Intelligence and Ascend helps us to manage our mobile product and advertising strategy in one place. Intelligence helps us to detect trends and events in the market, identify great partners and this helps us improve our player experience. Ascend is the best tool in the space to track and monitor ad monetization, which helps us optimize our ad monetization every day.” Josh Yguado Co-founder, COO and President of Jam City.