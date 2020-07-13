RAF revamps website with Imagen to boost marketing

The UK’s Royal Air Force has implemented Imagen’s content management platform to accelerate its marketing efforts, and to better communicate as an organisation in the wake of Covid-19.

The RAF’s content management platform, powered by Imagen and run within the RAF media and communications department, ensures fast and secure upload, search and storage of multimedia content.

Implemented at the start of May 2020, the system has been used to upload and store multimedia content related to the RAF’s role in the UK and to operations and exercises around the world, including colourful air shows, and anniversary celebrations as well as an area to service a variety of media requests. The ability for multiple stakeholders within the organisation to be able to view content, whether working from home or located in the office, made for rapid decision-making regarding output of content on the RAF’s social media platforms.

“Our primary use for Imagen’s technology was intended to help the media and comms team”, said Flight Lieutenant Ronan Carey, Media and Communications Officer, RAF. “The platform has become invaluable to the team by making the process of sharing media assets internally and externally more streamlined. As well as fulfilling this brief, the platform has become essential since RAF Media and Communications has had to transition to working almost entirely remotely at this time.”

Tom Wild, Senior Account Manager, Imagen, said: “The RAF employed Imagen’s platform to help tell the captivating story of the fantastic work its personnel are doing every day. The fact that this investment also enabled them to continue business as usual during a particularly challenging period is testament to both the RAF’s foresight, and the capabilities of the technology”.

