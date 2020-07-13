Affectv revamps ad tech company as Hybrid Theory with simplicity ‘pledge’ to marketers

Affectv is relaunching its advertising technology company as Hybrid Theory with an open letter to the advertising industry urging it to make the ‘complex simple’

The company has a proprietary data pool that it claims provides access to 90% of the online population, as well as a dynamic creative engine to contextualise advertising in real-time, Hybrid Theory to deliver data advice, support and independent managed execution.

Patrick Johnson, CEO and Chairman, Hybrid Theory said: “We have been applying our data-driven capabilities to digital media delivery for many years, but have listened and our clients need more. Brands now want to understand an online audience in real-time, have the ability to differentiate against peers and feed what they learn into their broader marketing strategy. What sets us apart is that we can take our real-time understanding of an online population and set that against a client’s wider marketing goals. We are on a journey to evolve from solving digital media problems to solving more strategic marketing challenges.”

Hybrid Theory has offices in London, New York, Boston, Barcelona, Hong Kong, Singapore and Sydney, and the new brand is rolled out globally.

The new brand identity was created and executed by London based design agency Fluoro.

Partner of HT, Permutive’s Co-founder and CEO Joe Root said: “The close partnership between Hybrid Theory and Permutive has allowed both sides to take their client offering and technology to the next level. By using Permutive, Hybrid Theory have been able to engage client audiences with targeted advertising at scale. At Permutive, we value our collaboration with Hybrid Theory strongly and look forward to what our continued partnership brings to both sides”

Ray Jenkin, CEO North America, Hybrid Theory said: “At Hybrid Theory we are rapidly growing and expanding throughout North America, and our new brand is the next step in our journey. We have a new agile way of working at Hybrid Theory which is essential to our clients’ success. In such an often overly complex industry, it is key to have open effective communication that will lead to true partnerships and that is exactly what we do, through a hybrid approach.”

To read Hybrid Theory’s open letter to the industry click here