Starcom partners with Integral Ad Science to boosts brand safety and viewability capabilities

Full service ad agency Starcom has expanded its partnership with global leader in digital ad verification, Integral Ad Science (IAS), to improve the measurement of paid social campaigns.

IAS provides detailed insights into viewability and ad exposure duration, which will help Starcom improve brand safety, as well as ad fraud, within digital advertising. IAS will help Starcom enhance its paid social proposition, introducing new measurement solutions to provide better recommendations for optimal media exposure. The aim is to deliver a better return by developing an even deeper understanding of how insightful metrics can improve performance campaigns.

Paul Kasamias, Managing Partner – Performance, Starcom UK, said: “With the media industry committed to ensuring brands aren’t paying for unseen ads, viewability and viewable duration have become highly debated topics. As part of this commitment, we are expanding our work with Integral Ad Science to improve our viewability capability and give clients the best possible digital advertising measurement.”

IAS social measurement offering will be available to all clients through the agency, and will help to strengthen the transparency of paid social campaigns. This offering is in addition to further measurement solutions that provide business-outcome and performance-focused metrics.

Nick Morley, Managing Director, EMEA Integral Ad Science, said: “In collaboration with Starcom, we are looking forward to seeing how clients use IAS verification to continue to raise the bar for viewability standards, brand safety efforts and the reduction of ad fraud across the digital advertising ecosystem. Our partnership will bring greater transparency into social channels and provide actionable insights to help drive business outcomes.”

Due to varying viewability for social formats and platforms, more testing is required to build a greater understanding of what impact viewability has on social media buying and business results. IAS measurement capabilities help us to understand where impact is occurring in social media.