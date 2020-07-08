Content marketing trends: Adapting TV creatives for online attention ‘drives real results for brands’

TV assets are still being used by brands for digital environments, but simple adjustments to this content for a digital audience can yield better results, according to new research.

Global Media Platform Teads conducted a global study, reviewing how creatives that are adapted to drive greater Attention in digital environments, deliver greater in-market results for brands.

Roughly 85% of creatives that Teads receives are still TVCs that are not originally designed to be flighted in a digital environment. Teads has, therefore, always recommended that ads should, at a bare minimum, carry basic adaptations to work hardest in the environment that the user sees it, in order to drive Attention. Until now, there have been limited data points to prove this, and no robust meta learnings which have linked in-lab Attention metrics to in-flight brand metrics.

Therefore, Teads designed a simple test with 8 brands to understand how simple optimisations (e.g. the addition of logos, captions and skins) drove both in-lab Attention metrics, in-market branding metrics and importantly, how these two measures are linked.

Teads established that simply adding basic edits, raised Ad Awareness by 18.5% vs. the original asset, with individual uplifts of up to 77% observed.

To understand what was behind these results, Teads worked with Realeyes (a leading global facial coding analysis business) to also test original and edited assets through their approach. Teads and Realeyes established a strong link between in-lab Attention metrics and in-market brand lift. Together we established that a 10% lift in Realeyes’ Attention Quality metrics leads to an average 25% lift in in-market Ad Awareness.

These findings underline both the importance of making even the most basic adaptations to TVC for the right environment, but also the importance to pre test and improve creatives prior to flighting to give them the best chance to succeed in a live environment.

Phil Sumner – VP Insight Teads, said: “This is an exciting industry development as – for the first time – we can link high quality Attention metrics to the in-market KPIs that so many brands rely on. At a fundamental level it highlights that, by not making such basic adaptations, brands are leaving money on the table by flighting creatives which could work much harder and influence more consumers. In the long term, it highlights the need to build creatives which are better designed for digital environments and generating consumer Attention”.

Yoann Steri Head of Digital, E-commerce and Media, DANONE, one of the participating brands, said: “Creating ads which have the best chance of in-market performance is important for all marketers. This research highlights the positive impacts that even simple optimisations can make in performance, without the need for costly overhauls and edits to creatives. By linking attention and branding, we can now better-understand the positive impact on our brands by making such changes and this opens up exciting new testing opportunities for Danone”

Mihkel Jäätma CEO, Realeyes, said: “Attention is a business outcome that unlocks a brand’s ability to achieve impact,” said Realeyes CEO and co-founder Mihkel Jäätma. “Managing to attention metrics drives creative and media decisioning that results in higher quality ad exposures, greater efficiency, lower cost and better experiences for audiences.”

www.teads.com