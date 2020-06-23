Cannes Lions launches ‘classic’ ad collection after awards postponed

Classic is a curated collection of the very best Lion-winning work, spanning 1954-2000. The website, made in partnership with Facebook, is available for free on intelligence platform The Work.

A documentary was launched alongside the collection, and debuts as part of Lions Live, the new digital experience from Cannes Lions, running all this week.

The film provides a cinematic moment to step back through the creative history of Lion-winning work featuring commentary from revered industry names, including DDB’s Ari Weiss, Isobar’s Jean Lin and McCann’s Prasoon Joshi.

Cannes Lions collaborated with Cinelab to restore and re-grade much of the work in the collection from the original film. Classic already contains over 900 restored films, but Cannes Lions is sending a call out to the creative community for further submissions. Details on how to Donate Work can be found on the dedicated page. The very best Lion-winning work from the last century can be suggested to become part of this very special collection.

Ad remake challenge to modern creatives

Lions Live has also launched a Social Challenge Recreate Classic for 2020 competition. Entrants can select from one of five iconic, Grands Prix winning Lion campaigns and reimagine the work for Instagram in a new execution. Full competition details can be found on the competition page. Ads include Apple’s iconic 1984 ad and Volkswagen’s ‘Think small’ commercial. The ad has to be submitted in Story format (video, illustrations, static images are all okay) 1080 x 1920.

Philip Thomas, Chairman, Cannes Lions, said, “Our community is quite rightly focused on the future, towards what’s coming next. But Classic offers a chance to reflect on our shared creative history and to take inspiration from the business-driving creativity of the past. We welcome you to join us in our journey to complete this celebration of iconic creativity by submitting your work.”

The remake campaigns will be launched through Lions Live, in July 2020, and run throughout August, reaching the Cannes Lions community around the globe on Instagram. The best campaigns will be chosen for full Instagram features — where ‘You’ the creative will get to take over our stories to discuss work and take questions from the audience.

Entrants can post directly on social and tag them directly (@Cannes_Lions and use the hashtag #CannesClassicChallenge or email submissions to classicchallenge@canneslions.com for a chance to be featured.

Lions Live

In place of it’s usual full awards show in the French Riviera, this year Cannes Lions is presenting LIONS Live, a curated digital experience from June 22-26, 2020. It is broadcast from a London studio, hosted by BBC journalist and presenter, Tina Daheley, with a week of live-streamed and on-demand sessions. It is available to watch from any screen, anywhere in the world, for free.

View Lions live here (Registration required)