Post lockdown marketing trends: Branding and PR ‘will reign supreme’

Branding and PR are listed as the top marketing activities for budget allocation after lockdown ends, closely followed by CMS and CRM tools, according to a new industry survey.

64% of UK business decision makers see branding and PR as crucial in months ahead, according to the survey commissioned by Brighton-based agile software and digital asset management (DAM) specialist Bright.

The survey has also revealed that digital transformation is also deemed to be crucial. 57% state that content management systems will be high on the agenda, and 55% consider CRM activities to be important.

Website enhancements will also be at the forefront of the renaissance with 59% of respondents stating this is important to their businesses, with just 9% saying this was of no importance to them.

The survey also revealed growth-led strategies and social media campaigns are central to the thinking of UK businesses, with 57% of leaders expressing these as areas of importance.

Bright’s Marketing and Communications Manager Vic Heyward commented: “It’s encouraging to see that senior figures in UK businesses understand the enduring importance of brand and PR. The next few months will be transformative for many marketing teams; focusing on building credibility and strengthening how a brand’s core values are communicated will be where success ultimately lies.”

Sapio conducted the research as part of its COVID-19 UK Barometer and interviewed 500 UK business decision makers including CEOs, MDs, directors and senior-middle management across a range of industries.

Source: Bright