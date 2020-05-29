Ad tech firms unite to launch ‘Cannes from Home’ festival

Ad monetisation platform Smart AdServer has launched its ‘Cannes From Home’ event in collaboration with a number of other ad tech companies.

Smart, Beeswax, LiquidM, ShowHeroes, Union & Venatus all worked together to set up online festival, which goes live next month.

This virtual festival is posed as a credible alternative to Cannes Lions, and will create a forum for players within the digital advertising and media sectors to discuss and debate the key issues driving today’s ecosystem.

Taking place daily from June 22nd to June 26th, the festival will serve as a platform for the continued cultivation of relationships between customers, partners and friends.

While many major events have been cancelled this year and will not take place until 2021, “Cannes From Home” is a 100% virtual festival to unite players across the digital advertising and media sectors.

Cannes From Home features a series of round tables, bringing market experts together to share insights and debate the key topics in digital media. It also seeks to help reinforce the personal connections between customers, partners, and friends that we’d normally enjoy at this time of year.

Cannes From Home reflects the festive atmosphere as well as the look and feel of Cannes. Each company including Smart, Beeswax, LiquidM, ShowHeroes, Union, and Venatus will welcome the audience to their own branded virtual yachts, beaches, rooftops, villas, and more.

“Many of us feel a sense of loss this year over missing our annual trip to Cannes, the inspirational talks, business connections and not to mention Rosé, sun and parties. We love the idea of acting collectively as a community to bring a new shade of Cannes with some fun and a lot of conversations. That’s what Cannes From Home is all about and I am pleased that our partners share our enthusiasm to work together on this project”, comments Arnaud Créput – CEO of Smart.

The full program including agenda and speakers, as well as additional partners for this collectively organised festival will be announced soon.